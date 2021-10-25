Here’s The Best Kuroko No Basket Watch Order
Fans of sports anime will have most definitely stumbled upon Kuroko no Basket at some point. The series is one of the most popular sporting-based anime series today and has plenty of content to explore from its multiple seasons, movies, and OVAs.
If you have yet to check out this basketball-themed series, there’s no better time than today. Since its launch in 2016, 75 episodes of the show have aired along with four movies and plenty of other bingeable content.
You may be wondering the best order to watch the series in. Like many other shows, watching in release order alters the flow of events within the series. Here’s the best way to get the most out of Kuroko no Basket.
Kuroko no Basket watch order
The best order in which to watch Kuroko no Basket is chronologically. This will tell the story in order of events rather than shifting forwards and backwards in time. This is quite easy to do, as much of the show was released in the same order as its chronological events.
- Kuroko no Basket: Episodes 1-13
- Kuroko no Basket: Baka ja Katenai no yo! (OVA)
- Kuroko no Basket: Episodes 14 – 22
- Kuroko no Basket: Tip Off (Special)
- Kuroko no Basket: Episodes 23 – 25
- Kuroko no Basket: Oshaberi Shiyokka (Special)
- Kuroko no Basket: NG-Shuu (Special)
- Kuroko no Basket Movie 1: Winter Cup – Kage to Hikari (Movie)
- Kuroko no Basket 2nd Season: Episodes 1 – 16
- Kuroko no Basket: Mou Ikkai Yarimasen ka (Special)
- Kuroko no Basket 2nd Season: Episode 17 – 25
- Kuroko no Basket: Oshaberi Demo Shimasen ka (Special)
- Kuroko no Basket 2nd Season: NG-Shuu (Special)
- Kuroko no Basket Movie 2: Winter Cup – Namida no Saki e
- Kuroko no Basket 3rd Season: Episodes 1 – END
- Kuroko no Basket: Saikou no Present Desu (Special)
- Kuroko no Basket: Oshaberi Shiyou Ka (Special)
- Kuroko no Basket Movie 3: Winter Cup – Tobira no Mukou (Movie)
- Kuroko no Basket Movie 4: Last Game (Movie)
- Kuroko no Basket: Last Game NG-Shuu (Special)
- Hiyoko no Basket Movie: Last Game 0401 (OVA)