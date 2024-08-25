All One Piece Movies In Order

With over 1,100 episodes and counting, One Piece is pretty much in a league of its own among the major crossover anime. And if you haven’t started the anime, you evidently have a long road ahead of you. But one of the best ways to enjoy One Piece is through the movies.

The Straw Hat Pirates, led by the iconic Monkey D. Luffy, have a lot of adventures outside of the original manga and anime. However, not every film in the One Piece universe is considered canon. With that being said, there are 15 movies so far, and the first, One Piece: The Movie, came out in 1999. And while the films mostly involve separate stories to the series, but they take place between its events.

In what order do I watch the One Piece movies?

Here’s the correct viewing order for each One Piece movie:

One Piece: The Movie (2000)

One Piece: Clockwork Island Adventure (2001)

One Piece: Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals (2002)

One Piece: Dead End Adventure (2003)

The Cursed Holy Sword (2004)

One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island (2005)

One Piece: The Giant Mechanical Soldier of Karakuri Castle (2006)

One Piece – Episode of Arabasta: The Desert Princess and the Pirates (2007)

One Piece – Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in Winter, Miracle Sakura (2008)

One Piece Film: Strong World (2009)

One Piece 3D: Straw Hat Chase (2011)

One Piece Film: Z (2012)

One Piece Film: Gold (2016)

One Piece: Stampede (2019)

One Piece Film: Red (2022)

As most diehard fans will testify, the One Piece movies that were released post-2008 are really where the magic really happens. Here’s a rundown on the best movies, if you’re prioritizing storylines, action sequences, and animation quality.

One Piece Film: Strong World (2009)

Strong World was birthed for One Piece‘s 10th anniversary, and follows the legendary pirate Shiki, who escaped from the infamous Impel Down prison. He kidnaps Nami and forces the Straw Hats into a deadly game on his floating islands. With Nami’s life hanging in the balance, Luffy and the crew must use all their skills to defeat Shiki and his monstrous beasts, leading to an epic showdown that tests their limits.

One Piece Film: Z (2012)

In One Piece Fim: Z, the crew faces off against Zephyr, also known as Z, a former Marine admiral who seeks to end all pirates with a devastating weapon. Driven by a deep hatred for pirates, Z’s mission threatens to bring the world to its knees. Luffy and his crew must stop him before his plan spirals out of control, leading to a climactic battle with high emotional stakes. Z became a gamechanger in the One Piece film series because of the intense action scenes and significant upgrade in animation quality.

One Piece Film: Gold (2016)

Gold is a follow-up to the TV special, One Piece: Heart of Gold . The Straw Hat Pirates visit Gran Tesoro, a glittering city of gold ruled by the wealthy and corrupt Gild Tesoro. What starts as a fun-filled trip quickly turns into a high-stakes battle as they uncover Tesoro’s sinister plot to control the world. The crew must outsmart this powerful foe to escape with their lives—and maybe a bit of gold. One Piece Film: Gold is flashy, fun, and gives off major casino heist vibes.



One Piece: Stampede (2019)

A more recent addition to the One Piece film series, Stampede launched on Aug. 9, 2019, and commemorated the anime’s 20th anniversary. Here, the Straw Hats join a massive pirate festival where the biggest names in piracy gather to compete for a treasure left by Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King. What begins as a friendly competition quickly escalates into chaos when a powerful and dangerous figure enters the fray, turning the festival into a deadly battle royale. The crew must fight for survival while navigating old rivals and new allies in this action-packed film. One Piece: Stampede is a love letter to fans, featuring a huge cast of our favorite pirates and marines.

.

One Piece Film: Red (2022)

Red is a musical adventure with emotional depth, perfect for fans of the series’ lore. Here, the Straw Hats attend a grand concert by Uta, the world’s most famous singer, whose voice has the power to bring peace or destruction. As the event unfolds, Luffy reveals that Uta is his childhood friend, and also Shanks’ daughter. The concert eventually becomes a fight for survival, as dark secrets from Uta’s past come to light, challenging the crew’s resolve.



