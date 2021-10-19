Here’s The Best Way To Watch Steins;Gate

If you’re a fan of anime and love a good time travel story, then you’ve probably already seen Steins;Gate. One of the most beloved anime series of all time, the franchise takes players on a ride full of twists and turns over the course of its series and accompanying film.

Steins;Gate is centered around a group of friends who discover a form of time travel that allows them to send messages back to the past, in turn influencing events that take place in the present.

First airing in 2011, there has been plenty of content added to the Steins;Gate universe, most recently with a brand new season of the series in 2018. Whether you’re new to the franchise or are just trying to find out the best way to rewatch, here is our optimal watch order for Steins;Gate.

Steins;Gate watch guide

Steins;Gate is perfect to rewatch because it can be consumed in both order of release and via chronological order, which can get tricky given the concept of time travel. For new fans, we’d recommend the release order, but for those returning, you may want to watch along in chronological order.

Release order:

Steins;Gate

Steins;Gate: Egoistic Priomania (OVA)

Steins;Gate Movie: Load Region of Deja vu

Steins;Gate: Soumei Eichi no Cognitive Computing (OVA)

Steins;Gate: Kyoukaimenjou no Missing Link – Divide By Zero (OVA)

Steins;Gate 0

Steins;Gate 0: Kesshou Takei no Valentine – Bittersweet Intermedio (OVA)

Chronological order:

Steins;Gate (Episodes 1 – 22)

Steins;Gate: Kyoukaimenjou no Missing Link – Divide By Zero (OVA)

Steins;Gate 0 (Episodes 1 – 12)

Steins;Gate 0: Kesshou Takei no Valentine – Bittersweet Intermedio (OVA)

Steins;Gate 0 (Episodes 13 – END)

Steins;Gate (Episodes 23 – END)

Steins;Gate: Egoistic Priomania (OVA)

Steins;Gate Movie: Load Region of Deja vu

Steins;Gate: Soumei Eichi no Cognitive Computing (OVA)

Steins;Gate is available to stream on Funimation and Crunchyroll.