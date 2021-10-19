Here’s The Best Way To Watch Yu-Gi-Oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh! is one of the most beloved anime series of all time and also one of the most successful, spawning its own trading card game and plenty of other connected products. If you’ve been in the anime space for a while, or are a ‘90s kid, then you’ve probably seen or at least heard of this iconic series.

Yu-Gi-Oh! first aired in 1998 and was a very different show than the one modern fans associate with the title. The series only ran for one season along with a movie and boasted familiar characters but a different plot. If you’re looking to take in everything Yu-Gi-Oh! has to offer, then this first series is a must-watch, but it isn’t integral to the more modern series plot.

Whether you’re a new fan or someone looking to relive the glory days of this iconic series, here is our advice for the best order in which to watch Yu-Gi-Oh!

Yu-Gi-Oh watch guide

Yu-Gi-Oh! is an easy series to watch given that the chronological order is identical to the order in which the series was released. Along with the different series of Yu-Gi-Oh! there are a handful of movies that also add to the plot of the series. Here’s how you can go about following the plot.

Yu-Gi-Oh! (1998)

Yu-Gi-Oh! – Movie (1999)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (2000)

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie: Pyramid of Light (2004)

Yu-Gi-Oh! GX (2004)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Capsule Monsters (2006)

Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s (2008)

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Bonds Beyond Time – Movie (2010)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal (2011)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal II (2012)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V (2014)

Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions – Movie (2016)

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS (2017)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens (2020)

Yu-Gi-Oh! is available to stream on Hulu and Crunchyroll.