One of the most popular animes in the world, One Piece has been going strong for more than 20 years.

After 25 years of dominating the industry, the beloved manga behind the anime is headed toward a conclusion. While the anime will likely take at least a few additional months to catch up, longtime fans can officially see the anime’s end on the horizon, and they’re not ready to say goodbye.

Thankfully, One Piece feels the same way and is offering up plenty of fresh content for fans to enjoy. Hype for the show remains at an all-time high, particularly in the wake of One Piece Film: Red’s release. The anime film recently debuted, and fans are flooding the web with questions about how to track it down.

Where to watch One Piece Film: Red

The latest One Piece film has already become the franchise’s most popular within a week and a half becoming the highest-grossing film in the One Piece franchise, according to CrunchyRoll. After opening in Japanese theaters on Aug. 6, the film raked in nearly $53 million within 10 days at the box office.

The film is still in select theaters, which means it hasn’t quite made its way to streaming. Once it does, however, it is all but certain that the film will land on CrunchyRoll, where the rest of the lengthy series currently lives. Fans looking to enjoy the series as a whole would do well to join the streaming service, with the eventual release of Film: Red serving as the cherry on top of an already worthwhile subscription.