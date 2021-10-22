Here’s Your Guide To Black Clover’s Filler Episodes
Black Clover’s manga might still be going strong, but the anime series has drawn to a close, making it the perfect time to binge through from start to finish. Whether you’re a new or returning fan, Black Clover is a joy to watch.
The series follows Asta and Yuno, a pair of orphans who grow up in the regional area of the Clover Kingdom with the goal of heading into the city to become Magic Knights. On their way to achieving this goal, there are plenty of challenges and mysteries that they uncover relating to their past.
If you plan on watching this series but don’t have a ton of time, then you may want to stick to the episodes that are integral to the story. Obviously, this means skipping the spoilers, and fortunately, there aren’t a whole lot in this series.
Black Clover‘s filler episodes
Black Clover only has 17 filler episodes in its 170-episode run, making skipping them a very simple task; however, you may want to watch them just for the extra adventures with Asta and the gang since it doesn’t look like we’re getting more episodes anytime soon.
Here is the full list of filler episodes in Black Clover.
- Episode 29: “Path”
- Episode 66: “The Secret of the Eye of the Midnight Sun”
- Episode 68: “Battle to the Death?! Yami vs. Jack”
- Episode 82: “Clover Clips: The Nightmarish Charmy Special!”
- Episode 123: “Nero Reminisces… Part One”
- Episode 124: “Nery Reminisces… Part Two”
- Episode 125: “Return”
- Episode 131: “A New Resolve”
- Episode 134: “Those Who Have Been Gathered”
- Episode 135: “The One Who Has My Heart, My Mind, and Soul”
- Episode 142: “Those Remaining”
- Episode 143: “The Tilted Scale”
- Episode 144: “Those Who Wish for the Devil’s Demise”
- Episode 145: “Rescue”
- Episode 146: “Those Who Worship the Devil”
- Episode 147: “Prepare to Die”
- Episode 148: “Becoming the Light That Shines Through the Darkness”