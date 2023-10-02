How many episodes are in ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ Part 2?

2023 has been a phenomenal year for Bleach fans, as we’ve finally received the anime adaption of the show’s final arc, Thousand-Year Blood War. If you’re like me and binge through episodes as soon as they land, you might now be stuck wondering, is it over? How many episodes does the show have?

Well, the answer to this isn’t so simple, as it has been released in parts. Releasing the show in such a fashion means that animators have more time to ensure that each episode is the best quality it can be, but it also means fans have longer to wait between drops.

So, if you’ve just binged through all of the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War out right now, or are planning to do so, here’s what you need to know about just how many episodes are in its second part.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 episode count

Image via Netflix

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2, like its first part, contains just 13 episodes. Fortunately, fans were treated to not just episode 25, but also 26 on the very same day. How good is that for a finale?

Of course, the sad part is they’ll now have to play the waiting game before getting new Bleach content. We know for certain that Thousand-Year Blood War will be running for four cours, meaning we are only halfway through this final arc.

Keeping this in mind, you’ll have to wait for episodes 27 onward to land in 2024. Given all of the other shows there are to binge right now in the anime space, this wait shouldn’t feel too long. There is always the option to binge the original series in the meantime, but we’ll leave that choice up to you.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Parts 1 and 2 are available to stream on Hulu – or Disney Plus depending on your location – right now.