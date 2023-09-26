‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ season 2 episodes 25 and 26 release date, time, and where to watch the finale

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

We’re officially two and a half months into the exhilarating second cour of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Subtitled “The Separation,” TYBW Season 2 part 2 began with Ichigo honing his powers through rigorous training sessions with none other than the formidable Captain of Squad 0, Ichibe Hyōsube. On the other side, Sternritters unrest was sparked by Yhwach’s proclamation of Uryū as his successor.

The mysterious son of the Soul King also revealed his bold plan to retake the world in the coming nine days. As we speed towards the final episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Season 2, Part 2, the anime has sparked a full-scale conflict between Soul Reapers and Soldats that has tragically claimed the lives of many valiant combatants on both sides. Fresh from his training, Ichigo has also emerged as a formidable war force, displaying remarkable strength that has left fans in awe.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Season 2 Episode 24 recap

The suspense peaked in the gripping 24th episode as Yhwach and his powerful soldiers launched a full-scale assault on the Royal Palace with the goal of capturing the enigmatic Soul King. Later, Ichigo, Orihime, Chad, Yoruichi, and Ganju Shiba are sent to the Royal Palace by Urahara, the strategic mastermind. However, things take a turn when the Palace is revealed to be a trap caging them in.

Never one to be outwitted for very long, Yhwach uses his trump card to launch himself straight for Hyōsube’s palace, the mysterious Captain of Squad 0. So, Bleach is back in action, and things are heating up! Episodes 25 and 26, will form the two-part finale that will pick up the story from this point. Here’s when and where you can watch it!

Episode 25 “The Master” and Episode 26 “Black” will mark the end of the second cour of TYBW season 2. But fear not—the thrill is far from over, as these two episodes are ready to lay the groundwork for what lies ahead in the much-anticipated third. Both episode 25 and 26 will be released together on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. As for the premiere time, fans in the United States can catch the finale at 7:30 a.m. PT / 9:30 a.m. CT / or 10:30 a.m. ET.

Here is a detailed list to set the reminder according to your time zone:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Saturday

7:30 am, Saturday Mountain Daylight Time: 8:30 am, Saturday

8:30 am, Saturday Central Daylight Time: 9:30 am, Saturday

9:30 am, Saturday Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Saturday

10:30 am, Saturday Brasilia Time: 11:30 am, Saturday

11:30 am, Saturday Greenwich Mean Time: 2:30 pm, Saturday

2:30 pm, Saturday British Summer Time: 3:30 pm, Saturday

3:30 pm, Saturday Central European Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Saturday

4:30 pm, Saturday Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Saturday

Where to watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Season 2 Episode 25 and 26

Image via Studio Pierrot

As announced by Viz Media back in Oct. 2022, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War would not stream on the usual anime streaming giant Crunchyroll. Instead, the series streams on Hulu in the United States and on Disney Plus internationally. Fans who have been watching TYBW must already have a subscription, but those now looking to start this adventure, can buy a Hulu subscription for $7.99/month. Disney Plus basic costs the same as Hulu, and goes up to $10.99/month for the ad-free plan.

To help you skim through the storyline, here is the best watch order for all Bleach anime seasons and films.