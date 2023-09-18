All captains and vice-captains in ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’

Not all of these faces are the ones we started out with.

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and its manga.

The Gotei 13 are an impressive bunch, and anyone familiar with Bleach knows it. Created by Yamamoto, this is the first military branch of Soul Society, which is divided into 13 Divisions. As time went by, many Soul Reapers were appointed as captains and vice-captains (aka lieutenants) of these Divisions, with some abandoning the role due to death, and others by deserting.

Even as the Thousand-Year Blood War went on, changes were made to the Gotei 13, with some characters meeting their end during the arc. In fact, the captains kept changing up until the series’ final chapter, so if you’re wondering what the Gotei 13 looks like after all of that, here’s some insight.

First Division

After Yamamoto’s demise, the title of captain of the First Division goes to Shunsui Kyoraku, much like the title of Captain-Commander of the Gotei 13. After taking on his new roles he decided to break the mold, by assigning two lieutenants instead of one: Genshiro Okikiba and Nanao Ise, his niece.

Second Division

The Second Division is currently led by Suì-Feng, who is also Stealth Force’s Commander-in-chief. It’s not specified when exactly she took over the title, but when she did, Suì-Feng appointed Marechiyo Omaeda as her lieutenant. Despite his cowardice in battle, it’s no surprise that Omaeda accepted this nomination given his arrogance.

Third Division

The captain of the Third Division is currently Rojuro Otoribashi. If fans recall, he led the Division before his exile, about 100 years ago, and after the previous captain retired, Otoribashi was promoted again. This way, he was able to take back the reigns of the Divison, with Izuru Kira at his side as lieutenant.

Fourth Division

First serving as Retsu Unohana’s faithful lieutenant, Isane Kotetsu ends up taking over the Fourth Division, becoming its captain following Unohana’s death. As her lieutenant, Kotetsu appoints her younger sister, Kiyone Kotetsu, who was formerly the third seat of the Thirteenth Division.

Fifth Division

Much like Otoribachi, Shinji Hirako was a Gotei 13 captain before going into exile. Sometime after the battle against Sosuke Aizen, though, his leadership over the Fifth Division was reinstated. While Aizen served as Hirako’s lieutenant during his first captaincy, Momo Hinamori is the one holding that position now.

Sixth Division

Byakuya Kuchiki was already the captain of the Sixth Division when he first appeared in Bleach, and he has held onto that title until now. That said, he has had more than one lieutenant over the course of his captaincy. Currently, Renji Abarai is his lieutenant, having taken over the role after Ginjiro Shirogane.

Seventh Division

The Seventh Division of the Gotei 13 is currently headed by Tatsuzaemon Iba, who has taken the position after Sajin Komamura’s discharge. Considering that Iba was Komamura’s lieutenant during his captaincy, it makes sense for him to have been the one taking this role. The Division’s current lieutenant is Atau Rindo.

Eighth Division

During Shunsui Kyoraku’s leadership over the Eighth Division, Lisa Yadomaru was a lieutenant. However, after he was promoted to captain of the First Division, Yadomaru took over as captain of the Eighth. Now, Yuyu Yayahara serves as the Division’s lieutenant – filling the position of Second Seat.

Ninth Division

Like other captains in the Gotei 13, Kensei Muguruma used to be the head of this Division before his exile. After the Battle with Aizen, he was reinstated as captain and still holds the position now. He currently has two lieutenants: Mahido Kuna and Shuhei Hisagi.

Tenth Division

Toshiro Hitsugaya was once the Third Seat of this Division under Isshin Shiba, but at an unspecified time, he was promoted to captain. He is the youngest captain in the Gotei 13 and doesn’t appreciate others forgetting his title. His lieutenant is Rangiku Matsumoto, and despite their differences, the two make quite a good team in the Tenth Division.

Eleventh Division

The current head of the Eleventh Division is Kenpachi Zaraki, and like all other captains of this Division, he secured his title by killing the previous captain. This is only fitting for a Division that specializes in swordsmanship. Zaraki’s former lieutenant was Yachiru Kusajishi, but Ikkaku Madarame currently fills that position.

Twelfth Division

Mayuri Kurotsuchi is the current captain of the Twelfth Division of the Gotei 13, and he has absolute authority over it. Good luck trying to express an opinion to him; it won’t go down smoothly. The scientist’s previous lieutenant was Nemu Kurotsuchi — his artificially created daughter — but now, Akon holds that title.

Thirteenth Division

When we first met her, we were far from imagining that Rukia Kuchiki would one day become a captain, but here we are. She was formerly a lieutenant under Jushiro Ukitake, but years after his demise, Rukia became the head of the Thirteenth Division. Sentaro Kotsubaki is now her lieutenant, occupying the Second Seat.

