How many episodes of ‘Spy X Family’ are there?

Now that fans are getting into the Spy X Family series, they seem a little lost. When did it start? How did it begin? Is it over? Of course, getting into a new series always leaves a particular knot in the stomach when viewers find out they’ve been duped into watching something that comes to an end with a cliffhanger.

The series started in the Shōnen Jump and it’s now yet another animated series to come out of the biweekly magazine from Shueisha Incorporated. As with any animated series that gets traction with the fans, money soon comes behind it to fund a very expensive campaign to put it on the big screen and bring it to life. Reading it is fun, but watching it in action is when the real love begins.

Let’s answer some questions

Screengrab via IMDB

Written and illustrated by Tatsuya Endo, Spy X Family starts with a guy named Twilight. He is given a mission that involves him having a child, so he chooses an orphan named Anya to aid his cover story. She seems like the perfect fit, and one day, as he’s going shopping for the two of them, he bumps into Yor Briar, and there is an instant attraction.

He gives himself the name “Loid Forger,” and they eventually become a family. It just so happens that Anya has the ability to communicate with her mind, and Yor is a highly trained assassin. How fortunate for his mission? He has everything he needs and doesn’t even know it. That’s because, in all of this family-building campaign, Twilight hasn’t told them who he is, and Yor hasn’t told him who she is. Wouldn’t that be something if they just came out with it? What drama these anime stories create.

So how many episodes are there?

Screengrab via IMDB

The anime series has already been running for 12 episodes in the first batch. When fans finally caught up to it, they realized the second batch was already running. The 13th episode was entitled “Project Apple,” and it aired early in October. “Disarm the Time Bomb” aired a week later, and that’s when fans realized there was a whole new batch of episodes on the way. To take a hint from TV Tokyo, there will be 25 episodes in all, but that’s only for now. If anyone knows anything about anything, more episodes might pop up at any given time.

You can watch them on Crunchyroll if you’d like. Netflix has promised viewers the series but makes it clear that it will not be offered to North American viewers at this time. Wonder what that’s about?