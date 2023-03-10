How old are Edward and Alphonse Elric in ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Fullmetal Alchemist.

Throughout Fullmetal Alchemist, main characters Edward and Alphonse Elric go through a lifetime’s worth of traumatic and arduous experiences, making them wise beyond their years. However, despite their mental maturity, both boys are still technically children, with their unusual talent and ambitious goals having propelled them into adulthood at very young ages.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the Elric brothers are curious to learn what these specific numbers are. So, just how old is Fullmetal Alchemist‘s alchemist prodigy duo, anyway? For your benefit, we’ve found the answers.

What are Edward and Alphonse’s ages in Fullmetal Alchemist?

Screengrab via Studio Bones

Although flashbacks to the Elric brothers as younger children are scattered throughout Fullmetal Alchemist, throughout most of the story, older brother Edward is 15 to 16 years old, while younger brother Alphonse is 14 to 15, making him only a year younger than his sibling. By the end of the show, the golden-haired protagonists are 18 and 17, respectively. However, our final glimpse of them reveals a photo taken a few years after that, with Edward and Winry (and their two children) — and Alphonse and Mei (now presumably a couple) — assembled together.