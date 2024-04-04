How old is Naruto in ‘Boruto?’

By the time Boruto: Naruto Next Generations begins, Naruto Uzumaki has achieved more in a few years than most people do their entire lives. He’s realized his life-long goal of becoming Hokage, saved his best friend’s life, and even settled down with a wife and kids, all in under a decade.

When Naruto first appeared in his own show, the eponymous Naruto, he was the town pariah at the young age of 12. Thanks to a series of unfortunate events, such as housing the Nine-Tails and just being kind of obnoxious toward his peers (you know, typical middle school stuff), Naruto often felt like an outsider in his village. None of this stopped him from having the lofty ambition of becoming Hokage and finally being recognized as a great ninja.

Naruto and Naruto Shippuden beautifully chronicled Naruto’s journey from awkward adolescent to accomplished shinobi over the span of 15 real-life years; however, Naruto’s journey only takes about five years in total. By the end of Naruto Shippuden, Naruto is about 17 years old and he’s come a long way from the young kid we first met so many years ago. Of course, by the beginning of Boruto, even more time has passed.

Naruto’s age in Boruto

Image via Studio Pierrot

As the name implies, Boruto follows the adventures of Naruto and Hinata’s son, Boruto. The show takes place 15 years after Naruto: Shippuden ended which would make Naruto about 32 years old at the start of Boruto. Boruto is 12 years old at the beginning of his adventure, much like his father was in his.

The anime hasn’t adapted scenes this far into the manga as of yet, but a time skip does occur in Boruto. After the time skip, Boruto is about 16 years old which would make Naruto around 36 — but that’s assuming he’s still alive and well.