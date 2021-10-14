The two most iconic characters from the Naruto series are Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha. These two characters are destined to do battle from birth despite being teammates during their early training days and they wind up fighting many times.

It’s no secret to those who have watched the series that the relationship between Naruto and Sasuke is the core of what the show’s plot revolves around, and throughout the run of both the original Naruto series and Naruto Shippuden, both get stronger and face off with newfound abilities.

Both series reach their climaxes with combat between these two characters, and while these might be the most popular of their fights, the characters face off quite a few times during each show’s run. Here’s a list of all the instances where you can see the two shinobi do battle.

Which episodes do Naruto and Sasuke fight in?

Over the course of the franchise, Naruto and Sasuke have five instances where they enter true combat along with a handful of times that smaller altercations have taken place between them.

Naruto: Episode 107 – 109

Naruto: Episode 128 – 135

Naruto Shippuden: Episode 215 – 216

Naruto Shippuden: Episode 257 – 260

Naruto Shippuden: Episode 476 – 478

In the original Naruto series, you can see these two shinobi clash twice. The first time is on the hospital rooftop during episode 107, a fight that literally lasts for two episodes. This clash influences the rest of the events in the series and ultimately leads to their next fight, which begins in episode 128, “A Cry on Deaf Ears.” This is the iconic battle that takes place at the Valley of the End. It’s also the longest battle in the original Naruto series and runs until episode 135.

The next time the two ninjas do battle is during Naruto Shippuden episode 215, which finishes up in episode 216. We see a flashback of the pair doing battle as students in the Academy during episode 257. The flashbacks continue showing the pair doing battle during the original series until episode 260.

Finally, the last battle between them takes place at the end of Naruto Shippuden beginning in episode 476 and goes through episode 478. This fight closes out the events of Naruto Shippuden and ties things off in poetic fashion.