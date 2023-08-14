In Masashi Kishimoto’s best-selling anime and manga series Naruto, the titular hero and his fellow shinobi go through trials and tribulations that would test even the most experienced ninjas in the world. Naruto and his friends live in a world where war and death are frequent, where ninjas often go on missions and do not return. The residents of the Hidden Leaf Village, like those of all the ninja villages, become accustomed to these dangers from a young age, and Naruto and his friends are no exception.

Sasuke Uchiha, like his peers, has gone through trauma no child should experience. After his brother Itachi kills their entire clan and spares Sasuke, the young ninja dedicates his life to becoming stronger so he can beat Itachi and avenge the Uchiha clan. It’s a lot to put on any young person’s shoulders, especially when you consider Sasuke is barely a tween at the beginning of the series.

Sasuke’s age in Naruto

In the first part of Naruto, Sasuke is only 12 or 13 years old. He’s around the same age as Naruto, Sakura, and the majority of their peers; when you only look at Sasuke’s skills, it’s easy to forget how young he was when the series began. Even at such a young age, Sasuke awakened his Sharingan on his first real mission with Team Seven and begins using Chidori soon after.

Some fans find Sasuke’s actions (especially joining Orochimaru and fighting with Naruto at Valley of the End) immature, but when you take into account he was literally a child when he made these decisions, it puts everything into perspective. Sasuke defected because he felt he wasn’t becoming stronger fast enough through traditional means and resented being lectured by adults like Kakashi, not seeing that they had his best interests in mind.

Sasuke’s age in Naruto Shippuden

By the time we see him again in Naruto Shippuden, Sasuke is now around 16 or 17 years old. While the past few years have been a lot for everyone, Sasuke arguably goes through the most change during the time skip; when the new Team Seven meets Sasuke again, he’s improved his skills drastically under Orochimaru’s tutelage, nearly killing his former teammates during their encounter.

Eventually, Sasuke leaves Orochimaru once he feels his training is complete and sets out to fight his brother once and for all, in a battle that changes his life once again. Itachi obviously has more experience than Sasuke but the battle is more evenly matched than he expected. It’s almost hard to believe Sasuke is a teenager after all he has accomplished at this point in the series.

By the end of Naruto Shippuden, Sasuke and his peers are drastically stronger than they were at the beginning. The young Konoha ninjas have come a long way from their time at the Ninja Academy and have become full-fledged shinobi after the war with Madara.

Sasuke’s age in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Sasuke is about 32 or 33 years old in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and appears much less frequently than he did in the prior series. While Naruto forgave Sasuke for his past crimes rather easily, not everyone finds it as simple. Sasuke is mostly absent from this series as he tries to redeem himself and make things right for those he has wronged during his darker days.

Although Sasuke doesn’t see his family often, he is a loving father toward Sarada, his daughter with Sakura; their father-daughter relationship may even overcome the hatred that has cursed the Uchiha clan for so long.