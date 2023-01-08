How tall is Edward Elric in ‘Fullmetal Alchemist?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

Anyone who’s watched either version of anime Fullmetal Alchemist knows that protagonist Edward Elric is a hero who rises to great heights. Having become an alchemist prodigy at an even younger age, the blonde-haired, golden-eyed badass becomes a State Alchemist by 12, making him the youngest person in his world’s history to do so. Throughout Fullmetal Alchemist, he continues to rise in metaphorical stature, winning more fights than he loses and getting closer to achieving his goals.

However, Edward’s physical height remains somewhat of a mystery, with the exact measurement left unclear to curious Fullmetal Alchemist fans. Could it be that the mighty alchemist is simply too modest to state the number? Or does he have some other reason for hiding it?

Edward’s height

At the start of Fullmetal Alchemist, the powerful, talented, and courageous Edward Elric, “Hero of the People,” is exactly…wait for it…(ignore the drumrolls). Um, yeah, he’s a towering 4’11”.

Although he goes to great pains (and not the growing kind) to try to hide his true stature, Fullmetal Alchemist‘s main character is an unmistakable shorty for his age of 15 to 16 years. He also happens to have a short fuse in regard to these measurements and is unable to abide any snide remarks upon the subject, often losing himself in a blazing inferno of rage when any rude comments are delivered. However, when his boots and hairstyle (which includes a tuft of hair sticking straight up like a yellow antenna) are added into the mix, he stands at about 5’5”.

Later on in Fullmetal Alchemist, we discover that Edward’s shortness isn’t actually the result of his natural genetics, and that his growth has been stunted by his link to Alphonse’s body (and possibly by his Automail reliance as well). With his younger brother’s body trapped inside The Gate of Truth, Edward has unwittingly been providing nourishment to it through his own, which helps explain his unusually small stature for his age.

By the end of Fullmetal Alchemist, Edward has seemingly achieved at least an average height for an 18 year old. Although we don’t know the specific number he stands at, he ultimately appears to be shorter than Alphonse and taller than Winry.