How to watch ‘Clannad’ in order

If you’re diving into the absolute gem that is Clannad, you’re in for an emotional rollercoaster that’s both heartwarming and heartbreaking. Clannad began as a Japanese manga by Jun Maeda, which later evolved into a visual novel game and was eventually adapted into the now-iconic anime.

Recommended Videos

Balancing its roots in the visual novel world with the need to attract new viewers was no small feat, but the series managed to pull it off brilliantly. The anime is now regarded as one of the best romantic comedies out there. But with different seasons, OVAs, and alternate storylines, it can be a bit tricky to figure out the right order to watch it all. Here’s a simple, easy-to-follow guide to help you experience Clannad in the best way possible.

Season 1: Clannad (2007)

The journey begins with season 1, simply titled Clannad. This season introduces you to the main characters: Tomoya Okazaki, a high school delinquent, and Nagisa Furukawa, a shy girl repeating her final year due to illness. As they revive the school’s drama club, they form deep, meaningful connections with each other and other students. You’ll get a mix of slice-of-life, humor, drama, and the start of the series’ emotional core.

Clannad: Another World, Tomoyo Chapter (2008)

This OVA explores an alternate timeline where Tomoya ends up in a relationship with Tomoyo Sakagami. In this episode, Tomoya and Tomoyo try to balance the challenges of their relationship and their personal goals. Tomoyo, a strong and ambitious student council president, faces pressures to uphold her duties, while Tomoya grapples with his feelings of inadequacy. It’s a nice little “what if” story that adds depth to Tomoyo’s character.

Clannad The Motion Picture (2007)

There’s also a Clannad movie which was released in 2007. It is essentially a condensed retelling of the main story, but with some minor differences in plot and character development. If you’re curious to see a different take on the story, or if you’re a die-hard fan, it’s worth a watch. However, it’s not necessary for understanding the main storyline. That honor goes to the original Clannad!

Season 2: Clannad: After Story (2008)

After Story is where the Clannad anime really shines, taking fans through the lives of Tomoya Okazaki and Nagisa Furukawa after high school. As they transition into adulthood, the story focuses on their deepening relationship, marriage, and the challenges of building a family. There’s a reason Clannad is widely regarded as one of the most emotionally charged anime out there, so get your tissues ready for this one.

Clannad After Story: Another World, Kyou Chapter (2009)

Similar to Tomoyo Chapter, Another World, Kyou Chapter is an OVA that presents an alternate Clannad reality where Tomoya finds himself caught in a love triangle with Kyou Fujibayashi and her twin sister, Ryou. Initially, Ryou confesses her feelings for Tomoya, and he agrees to date her, though his heart is drawn to Kyou. As the story unfolds, Tomoya and Kyou struggle with their growing feelings for each other, leading to emotional conflicts and difficult decisions. It’s another interesting twist that’s worth watching, but keep this one until after you’ve completed the main storylines.

How to watch Clannad in release order?

The aforementioned order is the chronological order to watch Clannad. However, if you want to watch the anime in order of release, here’s how to:

Season 1: Clannad (2007)

Clannad The Motion Picture (2007)

Season 2: Clannad: After Story (2008)

Clannad: Another World, Tomoyo Chapter (2008)

Clannad After Story: Another World, Kyou Chapter (2009)

Whichever method you choose, Clannad is a delight regardless. After all, the OVA chapters can both be watched at any time, considering they take place in alternate timelines. As long as you have your tissues in hand, you’ll be fine. Clannad is available for streaming on different platforms, such as Apple TV.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy