How to watch Crunchyroll’s 24/7 anime channel

If you’ve ever just wanted to have anime constantly playing on your TV all day every day as well as all night, then boy do I have some good news for you, Crunchyroll has just launched its 24/7 anime streaming channel today. If you can never decide what to watch, or don’t really care just so long as something is on the TV then it’s definitely worth checking out, so here’s how you can access the new network.

Where is it available?

Crunchyroll 24/7 will only be available through a number of ad-supported platforms. These platforms include Amazon Freevee, LG channels (for LG smart TVs), The Roku Channel, and Vizio Watchfree+.

All of these streaming services are free but either require an account like Amazon and Roku, or a smart TV like LG and Vizio. As of right now, the network is not available via the Crunchyroll website or app and there has been no mention as to whether it will be or not. Another thing to bear in mind is that it’s only running in the U.S. as of now.

Presumably it will eventually be available across the globe but there hasn’t been a specific date announced regarding this, perhaps they’re waiting to see how the channel does first. For now the rest of the world will have to live with the boring old way of streaming where you have to pick what you want to watch and there aren’t any ads. Ugh.

Anyway, for those who are in the U.S., accessing the channel is as simple as going onto one of the streaming services listed above — via computer or smart TV — and simply searching up the channel. From there you’ll be able to watch whatever happens to be streaming at that current moment, you don’t even need a subscription to Crunchyroll itself to be able to watch the wide range of shows, and trust me – there’s quite the variety of content available on there.

Here’s the list of shows set to stream on the channel:

Horimiya

Ranking of Kings

Moriarty the Patriot

PSYCHO–PASS

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest

Sugar Apple Fairytale

To Your Eternity

Code Geass

RELATED: Crun

Fan favourite shows like PSYCHO-PASS and Code Geass definitely make this service worth checking out. Of course, die hard anime fans probably won’t have much interest in watching random episodes of shows, but the channel is more designed for those who are curious but not willing to take the plunge into anime.

So if you’ve been thinking about starting any of those shows, now may be the best time to dive into the anime scene, and if you need more recommendations, we’ve got you covered. As time goes on we’ll likely see new titles get added, with the roster of shows being changed up and rearranged, kind of like how old TV channels used to work before streaming took over, actually it’s kind of weird to think we’ve now come full circle.