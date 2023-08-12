Is Captain Rojuro Otoribashi dead in ‘Bleach?’

Captain Rojuro Otoribashi has been through a heck of a lot in the latest episodes of 'Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War.'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War.

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is continuing at a breakneck pace, and what has happened to the guitar-wielding Captain of the 3rd Division in the Gotei 13 has left Bleach fans bewildered.

Rojuro Otoribashi (usually called Rose) cuts a mysterious figure. At first glance an unfeeling, disinterested fop, his only passion in life seems to be keeping his hair looking good. When Rabu Aikawa (better known as Love), ex-Captain of the 7th Division, grabbed Rose by his golden locks, he exclaimed “My hair! There is such a thing as aesthetics, you know, even when escaping from a pile of rubble!”

Otoribashi is an expert swordsman and spellcaster. One of his most deadly weapons is the Shikai, a spiked golden whip that he uses to terrifying effect on his enemies. Much given to displays of bravado, Rose calls his fighting skills “tricks,” but adds that “it is always trickery that captures the hearts of the public.”

Some have been questioning whether Otoribashi is alive or dead. Things weren’t looking good for the 3rd Division captain when he was seemingly killed twice – only to be zombified. It was Giselle Gewelle who performed the heinous act, later using Rose to fight Mayuri (Captain of the 12th Division). The wily Mayuri knew this was going to happen and freed them of Giselle’s control and recovered their living forms using former blood samples of the Gotei 13. Giselle got her comeuppance in the form of a blade through the heart.

Thankfully for Rose fans, he was later seen in the “No Breaths from Hell” one shot, proving that he is alive and recovered, and hopefully has many more adventures left to explore.