Is ‘Lycoris Recoil’ getting a season 2, a movie, or something else?

In December 2021, A-1 Pictures announced a new anime containing an original story by Asaura, thus introducing Lycoris Recoil to a small assortment of female-led action anime. The series aired from July until September 2022, becoming one of the most popular anime in the fall season on Crunchyroll. Praised for its animation style, as well as complex and strong female leads working as vigilantes in an action-packed universe, Lycoris Recoil even went on to receive six nominations for the upcoming Crunchyroll Anime Awards ceremony, including for Best Original Series, Best Director, and Best Action.

Comprised of 12 episodes, Lycoris Recoil depicts the story of a group of a government-sponsored all-female task force of assassins and spies known as “Lycoris,” responsible for eliminating threats, criminals, and terrorists from Tokyo, Japan. Despite its complex and somewhat dark storyline, the show ended on a lighter note, filled with hope and happiness for the group known as LycoReco. Nonetheless, fans have been hoping to receive more than just 12 episodes from the anime company, and over the weekend, all requests were heard- albeit information was scarce.

Will Lycoris Recoil continue?

Image via Crunchyroll

On Feb.11, Aniplex announced Lycoris Recoil, despite being an original anime, would be receiving a continuation story in the upcoming future. The announcement, made through the tagline “The story of the two will not end,” informed fans of the series that Chisato and Takina would return to the anime universe. The format has not yet been informed, as the series could receive a second season in Hawaii, or even an OVA or film to wrap up the story of the two Lycoris.

The last episodes were filled with revelations. This group of orphans disguised as high school students for anonymity was uncovered by the public, albeit the information was quickly hidden from the public, disguised as a festivity ruse. The Lycoris aim to maintain peace in Japan, via the use of firearms and violence, forcing Takina to be expelled from the force and transferred to work with Chisato, the top elite Lycoris. Despite their strikingly different personalities and views on life, the two teenagers become wholly attached to one another, fighting and working together for the remainder of the series.

Considering all the immense setbacks brought upon the two teenagers and those surrounding them, LycoReco managed to escape to good ol’ Hawaii, hoping to get some peace and quiet with their café on wheels, as Chisato recovered from her recent heart transplant. Nonetheless, the series ends with people asking the Lycoris for help, creating the perfect ground for a new installment to be in the works, perhaps even leading to the girls’ relationship flourishing.

While no release date was also announced, fans speculate the new anime project related to Lycoris Recoil will air Fall 2024 — with no official source or reasoning behind it. The first and — so far — only season is available on Crunchyroll.