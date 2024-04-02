Is there a ‘Haikyuu’ season 5 release date?

Haikyuu!! has a special way of making you feel like you’re there on the court with the Karasuno crew. It’s this unparalleled sense of immersion and connection that has fans so desperately craving a fifth season.

Haikyuu season 4 aired in 2020 and we got to see some major character development from Asahi, who finally found the courage to embrace his role as the ace, and Yamaguchi, who proved that he was more than just a pinch server. Even the ever-stoic Kageyama showed some cracks in his armor, as he grappled with the pressure of being a prodigy and the fear of letting his team down. In the end, Karasuno emerged victorious against Inarizaki High School, thanks in no small part to the unbreakable bond between Hinata and Kageyama.

Of course, we can’t talk about Haikyuu season 5 without mentioning the emotional rollercoaster that is the Karasuno vs. Nekoma match. The last moments of the season set the stage for Karasuno to face Nekoma High School, in what is known to fans as the “Battle at the Garbage Dump.” This was the moment we’d all been waiting for, the ultimate showdown between the two teams that had been building since season 1.

Is There A Haikyuu Season 5?

Back in August 2022, the official Haikyuu Twitter account shared that the anime won’t be returning for a season 5. Instead, we’re getting two movies that cover the remaining arc of the source material. The first movie, Haikyuu!!: Battle at the Garbage Dump, hit screens on Feb. 16, 2024.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you’re missing out on some serious volleyball drama. The film covers the intense Tokyo Nationals Arc, specifically the Garbage Dump battle, which ends around 325. The movie clocks in at around 1 hour and 25 minutes, so it’s a decent chunk of the story.

Haikyuu manga has a total of 402 chapters, which means there’s still a lot of ground to cover after the Garbage Dump battle. Are two movies enough to do justice to the manga? But hey, let’s have a little faith in the creators. We’ll still see our favorite characters take on their biggest challenges yet.

There is no news on the second Haikyuu movie yet. If one comes out, it will explore what happens to the characters after the Nationals. The time skip shows where all the characters from the series have ended up, including those who have pursued careers outside of volleyball.