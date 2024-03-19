Is there a ‘Heavenly Delusion’ season 2?

If you’ve enjoyed the rollercoaster ride of Heavenly Delusion Season 1, you probably can’t wait to uncover the secrets that still lurk in the shadows of this post-apocalyptic world. But that’s the beauty of Heavenly Delusion – it keeps you guessing.

The story is about Maru and Kiruko, who are two sides of the same coin. This duo are trudging through what’s left of Japan after a disaster. The Calamity, as they call it, has left the world in shambles, and for Maru and Kiruko, this is just another day in their lives. Even amid all this chaos, the survivors have managed to keep the gears of technology turning. It’s enough to add a bit of a sci-fi twist to this otherwise bleak landscape.

And that’s what makes Heavenly Delusion so intriguing – it’s a world that’s equal parts familiar and foreign, where the struggle to survive is very real, but the glimmer of hope never quite fades away. It’s a delicate balancing act (mix of dystopian despair and hopeful optimism), but one that the anime pulls off with style and substance.

With all that in mind, it’s not hard to see why Heavenly Delusion has been silently winning hearts in the anime world. The manga-adapted series recently won the 10th Anime Trending Awards, Anime of the Year (2023). It was also nominated for Best New Series and Best Drama at the 8th Crunchyroll Awards. The industry is sitting up and taking notice of this unique and powerful series.

Will there be a Heavenly Delusion Season 2?

At this time, Heavenly Delusion Season 2 is still on hold, and the manga hasn’t made much headway since the anime wrapped up last year. It may be possible that the show’s creators are holding out for the manga to get further along.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the second season, there are plenty of compelling reasons for the story to continue. The first season left us with a plethora of questions that beg to be answered. For instance, who, exactly, is Maru? Is there more to him than meets the eye? Moreover, the fate of the Director remains a mystery.

Another intriguing loose end is Mikura’s request to Kiruko. Remember the sick girl lying on the bed, entrusting Kiruko to take Maru to a place called Heaven? It’s a scene that hints at a deeper connection between the characters and a greater purpose to their journey.

And let’s not forget about the missing doppelganger, Maru’s twin. Their whereabouts and whether they’re still alive is yet another question mark hanging. All in all, if there’s one thing we know about the show’s dedicated fanbase, it’s that they’ll be eagerly awaiting the next installment, no matter how long it takes.