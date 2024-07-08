Is there a ‘Madoka Magica’ movie 4 release date?

The fourth film of the magical anime series, Puella Magi Madoka Magica has been on the mind of fans for over a decade. After the TV series concluded in 2011, three films were produced. The first two films, Beginnings and Eternal, were released in 2012 and recounted the story of the series with new sequences and improved animation.

Rebellion, the third film, was released in 2013 and extended the tale beyond where the TV series stopped. However, it ended with a dramatic cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering what would happen next.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica began as a television series in 2011, and soon gained popularity among anime fans. It told the story of Madoka Kaname, a young girl given the opportunity to become a magical girl and combat wicked monsters. But as the story progresses, Madoka and her pals realize that being a magical girl isn’t as glamorous as they expected. Altogether, the show received criticism for its dark and twisted spin on the typically joyful magical girl genre.

What’s the latest with Madoka Magica movie 4?

As aforementioned, it’s been a decade, and fans have been hoping that a fourth installment is in the works. Thankfully, the good news is that a fourth Madoka Magica film is indeed in the works. During the anime’s 10th anniversary ceremony in April 2021, it was announced that a new movie would be produced. This film, titled Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Walpurgisnacht Rising, picks up where Rebellion left off, and a trailer has already been released, along with key visuals.

However, as of now, there isn’t yet a set release date for the movie so far. It was announced that it would be released sometime in the winter of 2024 in Japan and subsequently for international viewers at a later date most likely spring of 2025. The trailer hinted at major themes from the movie. It will focus on Homura Akemi, one of the main characters from the series, and her actions at the end of the Rebellion movie. It also hinted that the movie will deal with themes of salvation and release.

Studio, crew, and casting choice

A couple of the original team members of Puella Magi Madoka Magica are set to return for the fourth film, including Akiyuki Sinbou as chief director, and Miyamoto Yukihiro as director. Ume Aoki is in charge of character design, and Junichiro Taniguchi will serve as chief animation director. Nonetheless, Yuki Kajira will work on the score, followed by Gen Urobuchi’s screenplay. SHAFT Studio, which produced the previous three films released a decade ago, will take over production once more.

The original cast from the third film will return, including Aoi Yuki as Madoka Kaname, Chiwa Saito as Homura Akemi, Kaori Mizuhashi as Mami Tomoe, Ai Nonaka as Kyoko Sakura, and Emiri Kato as Kyube.

