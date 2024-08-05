Is there a ‘My Hero Academia’ season 8 release date?

Due to its notoriety, you’d be forgiven for thinking My Hero Academia is one of the longest-running manga series in serialization but Kohei Horikoshi’s super-powered epic began in July 2014 and concluded in August 2024. Fans can take comfort in the fact that the anime adaptation is still going strong, but for how much longer?

As of writing, My Hero Academia is airing its seventh season. The season has covered multiple arcs from the manga, starting with the Stars and Stripes Arc and the U.A. Traitor Arc. Now that the anime has entered the Final War Arc, it doesn’t have much left to adapt, leading fans to wonder whether we’ll even get a season 8.

When will My Hero Academia season 8 come out?

Image via Studio Bones

Unfortunately, a release date for My Hero Academia season 8 has not been announced. Now that the manga has ended, we know exactly how much of the story is left for the anime to adapt, and, given how few episodes are left, it’s unlikely the anime will end with season 7.

At the pace the anime has taken so far, season 8 would be significantly shorter than previous seasons. Instead of releasing a smaller season, one final movie would be a great alternative to a traditional season and would finish the series on a high note. Critics of the series often lament it lost its momentum in the latter half of the manga but a cinematic finale could celebrate My Hero Academia’s success and remind viewers why they fell in love with it in the first place.

When season 8 arrives in whatever form, it will be available on Crunchyroll to stream. Until then, you can finish reading the manga or catch up on current seasons of the anime.

