Rising Impact
Rising Impact
Image via Netflix
Is there a ‘Rising Impact’ season 3 release date?

Season 2 just dropped to critical acclaim. Can we expect a third season soon?
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Aug 9, 2024 05:59 am

Rising Impact is a Netflix anime series based on Nakaba Suzuki’s Japanese manga series of the same name.

The plot follows Gawain Nanaumi, a third-grader who becomes obsessed with golf after meeting professional golfer Kiria Nishino. He soon begins his own journey in the competitive world of the popular club-and-ball sport and finds himself up against the world’s best talent, forming intense rivalries along the way.

All 12 episodes of the first season hit the popular streaming platform on June 22, 2024, and all 14 episodes of the second season followed a month and a half later, on Aug. 6.

Both seasons have been met with critical acclaim, with praise for the animation, characters, voice cast, story, and the show’s ability to make golf more accessible and get viewers interested in the sport. But is there a third season on the way any time soon?

When is season 3 of Rising Impact coming?

Image via Netflix

As things stand, Rising Impact season 3 has not been confirmed, let alone given a confirmed release date. However, given how well-received the first two seasons were, fans should undoubtedly still be optimistic it will happen.

If it does happen, and if the release pattern matches that of season 2, it should arrive around mid-September (a month and a half after season 2, which is how long it took season 2 to arrive after season 1).

For now, however, fans of the show will have to wait patiently for updates and we’ll be sure to provide them once any information is made public.

Kevin Stewart
