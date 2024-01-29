‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 250 release date and time confirmed

As Yuji Itadori plunges into the ongoing struggle against Sukuna, Chapter 250 of Jujutsu Kaisen promises to bring some more intense battles and possible plot twists.

Yeah, yeah… chapter 249 isn’t even out yet, so clearly, the anticipation for the upcoming chapters are through the roof. Fans are poised on the edge of their seats for the unfolding drama. Will Sukuna emerge victorious? Or will Yuji emerge on top?

Synopsis

Jujutsu Kaisen follows high school student Yuji Itadori, who is drawn into the world of curses and sorcery. After a series of supernatural events, he becomes the host of a very powerful curse and is then entangled in a battle against malevolent spirits. To protect his friends and humanity, Yuji joins forces with other skilled sorcerers to fight against the evil that wants to overcome humanity.

Release date and time

Based on the past patterns of release, the much-awaited chapter 250 is slated to be released on Feb. 4, 2024. With expectations running high for the battle between Itadori Yuji, Yuta Okkotsu, and Sukuna, fans can’t wait to see what the chapter brings. After all, it’s posing to be one of the biggest battles of the year.

Where to read?

With fans curious about what will go down in Chapter 250, spoilers are already making their rounds on the internet. If you manage to withstand the temptation of spoilers and wait a littlelonger, you can explore the latest chapters by visiting the official website of Viz Media, MangaPlus by Shueisha, or the Shonen Jump+ app. These platforms keep you up-to-date with the newest chapters and updates on Jujutsu Kaisen.