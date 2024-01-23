‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 249 release date and time confirmed

Wake up babe; Gege Akutami just released another banger of a Jujutsu Kaisen chapter. The Culling Game arc has been nothing but exciting these last few months and chapter 249 is set up to be even better.

Unfortunately, we have to wait a bit before we can sink our teeth into a new JJK chapter. More about that later; first, let’s get into what made chapter 248 so great.

What happened in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248?

Yuji finally faced off against his former body-mate (this sounded better in my head) and, as expected, barely made a dent in the king of curses. Despite this, Sukuna can’t help but recognize Yuji’s indomitable will and begrudgingly starts to respect him. Yuji is an anime protagonist through and through; he gets back up no matter how much life and Sukuna drag him down.

After fighting off an impending existential crisis, Sukuna is ready to put that strong will to the test by going all out against Yuji. Before that can happen, Yuta shows up, ready and able to take on Sukuna himself. Already one of the strongest jujutsu sorcerers alive, Yuta has leveled up quite a bit in recent chapters; with Rika by his side, he might just stand a chance against Sukuna. I have to admit I am a little worried for him after what happened to the internet’s favorite blue-eyed jujutsu sorcerer a few chapters back, but anything can happen in Jujutsu Kaisen.

When to expect Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 249

Jujutsu Kaisen is taking a week-long break and returning on Feb. 4, 2024. New chapters are released at midnight in Japan but release times may vary based on your timezone.

Things are only heating up in each chapter so be sure to mark your calendar for this one. You won’t want to miss what’s sure to be another exciting chapter in the Culling Game arc. In the meantime, check out our run-down of every single disaster curse.