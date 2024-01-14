‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 248 release date and time, confirmed

Jujutsu Kaisen readers are on the edge of their seats after the intense events of Chapter 247. So, quite understandably, now we’re as desperate as ever for the release of Chapter 248 of the manga.

With the confirmation of the release date and time, it’s just a matter of time, so we’re left counting down the days until we can dive back into the story. The previous chapter featured the ongoing battle between Sukuna and the jujutsu sorcerers raging on.

Previously on Jujutsu Kaisen…

The aforementioned battle has been quite the treat, as so many things happened in a short time. Sukuna’s relentless assault against Higurama has left the latter severely injured, leading him to resort to the reverse cursed technique. However, an interruption by Yuji was the perfect icing on the cake for readers. After Higurama was left unable to fight, he tagged Yuji in to take over. Yuji then seizes the Executioner’s Sword and delivers a decisive stab at Sukuna.

When to expect Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248

Chapter 248 of Jujutsu Kaisen is scheduled to drop on Jan. 21, 2024, at midnight (8am PT/11am ET) in Japan. For international fans, this means a daytime release on the same day. However, readers based in different time zones will have to wait until the very early hours of Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. So mark your calendars and set your alarms for a chance to be among the first to experience the latest Jujutsu Kaisen developments.

As the release date approaches, the palpable excitement among fans is not a surprise — after all, the anticipation leading up to the battle between Sukuna and Yuji has been nothing short of exhilarating. With Yuji now entrusted with all the necessary tools he needs to take down Sukuna, the stage has been set for him to rise to the occasion.