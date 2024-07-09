‘Kaiju No 8’ episode 11 dub release date, confirmed

Irrespective of the delays, fans of the English dub version of Kaiju No. 8 have continued to exhibit patience for the new releases. Episode 10 of the recent anime hit was packed with just the right amount of epic scenes that were exceptionally brought to life by Nazeeh Tarsha (who plays Kafka/Kaiju No. 8) and Katelyn Barr (who plays Mina Ashiro). Episode 11’s English dub has also continued to raise the bar, and if you’re wondering, it has already been released.

When was Kajiu No.8’s English dub for episode 11 released?

Image via Viz Media

The release schedule for the English dub of Kaiju No.8 has been consistent in its scheduling, with, the English dub for episode 11 released on July 5th and 6th, depending on time zones. This means it’s out now worldwide, and just in time too, as episode 12 isn’t far behind. Judging from the previous dates, and if there are no delays or issues, episode 12’s English dub should be available on July 12th or 13th.

What went down on episode 10 of Kaiju No. 8?

Image via Crunchyroll

The episode took viewers back to Hoshina’s past, as the Vice-Captain attempted to hold off the beast. However, the size of the monster made it almost impossible to confine. Moreover, the monster had an alternative plan to trigger a massive explosive over the base to wipe out the whole Defense Force. Kafka Hibino, left without any other option, transformed into his Kaiju form, and launched the structure further into the sky. Although he saved everyone, he will now be seen differently.

