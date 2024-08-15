‘Kimi no Todoke’: Did Sawako and Kazehaya sleep together?

Season 3 of Kimi ni Todoke is currently airing on Netflix after being off-air for more than a decade (you read that right!).

The release of the third season has brought back the passionate fanbase of the beloved shoujo anime, who are finally witnessing the return of their Sawako and Kazehaya. Moreover, a new wave of fans who had never heard of the anime or manga before are now tuning in. The sweet and wholesome romance story follows the two aforementioned teenagers in high school, and has always been known for its innocent approach to teenage love. However, there are whispers among fans whether Sawako and Kazehaya ever sleep together.

Sawako and Kazehaya’s heartwarming relationship

Kimi ni Todoke is centered on the relationship between the socially outcast girl Sawako Kuronuma, and the misunderstood popular boy Shota Kazehaya. Sawako is ostracized by her classmates because of her social awkwardness and her uncanny resemblance to a horror movie character. However, when she meets Kazehaya, he is the first person to give her a chance and not immediately judge her the way others have.

They develop a friendship that slowly grows into a romantic relationship in a very wholesome manner. Both Sawako and Kazehaya are deeply thoughtful teenagers with issues and hangups that not only prevents them from forming deeper connections with their peers, but it hinders their relationships with each other. Despite their immediate connection, their story is filled with many ups and downs due to classic tropes such as lack of communication and general misunderstandings.

Nonetheless, their story is special because it isn’t only about their romantic development, but their growth as individuals. Despite the rocky patches in their relationship, they bring out the best in each other and help each other to better understand the world around them.

Did Sawako and Kazehaya ever sleep together?

Warning: The rest of the article contains spoilers for the Kimi no Todoke manga.

Kimi ni Todoke is known for its wholesome depiction of teenage romance throughout its run. Both Sawako and Kazehaya are very innocent teenagers who blush at even the thought of holding hands with each other. Whether you are watching the anime or reading the manga, it’s hard to imagine these two being depicted doing anything explicit, especially since this is hardly the type of story to show or allude to such.

However, as the manga draws to a close, both Sawako and Kazehaya mature considerably, both individually and in their relationship. The final arc of the manga features them going off to university and deciding to be in a long-distance relationship. While they both come to this decision, it is clear that it wasn’t an easy choice for either of them. The last few chapters of the manga also show their final days together before Sawako has to leave for school. This includes Kazehaya showing Sawako his new apartment, and the pair going shopping together.

However, as the day comes to an end, Sawako begins to cry because she doesn’t want to leave him. This leads to him inviting her to a sleepover where they get intimate before going to bed.

Despite how uncharacteristic this portion of the story may seem, Kimi ni Todoke still manages to depict this important milestone in Sawako and Kazehaya’s relationship with the same wholesome softness as the rest of the story. The manga doesn’t explicitly show the two in bed together, but it definitely implies that they shared an intimate night in the panels that follow the sleepover invite. For many fans, this was the perfect way to portray this lovable couple crossing that line of intimacy.

