Latest Anime News: ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’ is coming to an end, ‘Hunter x Hunter’ reminiscence it’s protagonist in new trailer, and ‘Chainsaw Man’ collab produces fun new art

Today’s round of anime news will have fans feel different sorts of emotions. It was announced that the final chapters of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War will be released very soon. Meanwhile, Hunter x Hunter released a trailer, featuring memorable moments from the manga’s main protagonists. And lastly, new character art for Chainsaw Man was released as the anime revealed a brand new collaboration.

Manga author, Aka Akasaka announced the release dates for Kaguya-sama: Love is War’s final chapters.

According to Anime News Network, the news was released during the Young Jump’s 48th issue in 2022. The magazine announced that a 12-page booklet will be featured in the next issue to celebrate the manga’s completion. The manga entered its final arc back in 2021. Meanwhile, the anime finished its third season back in June 2022.

The final chapters for Kaguya-Sama: Love is War will be released on Nov. 2, 2022.

Monster Strike announces official collaboration with Chainsaw Man

Monster Strike announced its official collaboration with Chainsaw Man, showcasing character stats and new art.

Monster Strike released a video about the upcoming collaboration, showcasing some of the characters and their stats. The mobile game said that it will give players the chance to add their favorite characters from the show to their roster. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll has also showcased new art for the upcoming collaboration, featuring both the human and demon characters.

Monster Strike x Chainsaw Man is scheduled to come out on Nov. 1, 2022.

Hunter x Hunter reminiscence it’s protagonist in new trailer

Hunter x Hunter released an emotional trailer, reminiscing about the manga’s main protagonists.

The one-minute video revisited the bond between Gon and Killua, before it announced the release of its new manga next week. The video showcased notable scenes from the manga, with lines performed by the anime’s lead voice actresses, Megumi Han and Mariya Ise.

Hunter x Hunter vol. 37 will be released on Nov 4, 2022.