Latest Anime News: Megan Thee Stallion channels ‘My Hero Academia’ for Halloween, ‘Detective Conan’ Halloween film breaks franchise record, and live-action ‘Your Name’ film gets production update

Plenty of things to celebrate in this round of anime news as Paramount has finally announced its official director for the live-action adaptation of Your Name. Meanwhile, Halloween has also made it to animeville as Megan Thee Stallion dressed up as a My Hero Academia character. Speaking of the spooky spirit, a Detective Conan Halloween film broke records in Japan last weekend.

Here are some of the things you may have missed from the world of anime in the past 24 hours.

Paramount found its director for the live-action adaptation of Your Name

Paramount Studios announced that it has found its director for the live-action adaptation of Your Name.

Variety reports that Carlos López Estrada, known for his work in Raya and the Last Dragon, has been announced to take on the project and is working on the film’s script. The live-action project was initially announced in 2017 by Paramount and J.J. Abrams as they received the rights to adapt the popular anime film.

So far, no one has been cast for the film, and a scheduled release date has not yet been announced.

Detective Conan Halloween film breaks franchise record

Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween broke the franchise’s records during its Halloween re-screening.

According to Anime News Network, the film earned over 114 million yen ($768,700 USD) during the weekend and sold over 82,000 tickets. The push led to the film earning a total of 9.48 billion yen ($63.94 million USD), making it the highest-earning Detective Conan film.

Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween first came out in Japanese theaters on April 15, 2022. Unfortunately, the film isn’t available on any streaming sites.

Megan Thee Stallion cosplays as a My Hero Academia character for Halloween

To celebrate this year’s Halloween season, Megan Thee Stallion has decided to cosplay as a My Hero Academia character.

The rap artist shared photos on her Instagram, providing a live-action character card and recreating some poses from the anime. Mirko is the fifth-ranking Pro-Hero in My Hero Academia and she didn’t appear in the series until episode 87 in season four. Fans praised Megan for her stunning costume, saying it looked amazing.

Can you hear that? The sound of thousands of people dropping to their knees? https://t.co/DTJ5bzti2b — Neo (@NeoWokio) November 1, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion is one of the many celebrities that dressed up as a variety of popular characters during this year’s Halloween season, but the attention to detail here has to put her a cut above the rest.

Gamers celebrate the “launch” of Sword Art Online

Finally, gamers around the world celebrate the “official launch” of Sword Art Online, a video game from the anime of the same name.

In the anime, the highly anticipated VR game was scheduled to come out on Oct. 31, 2022. This was also the date when 10,000 players were trapped in the VR game. The official SAO Twitter page released a photo of the 10th-anniversary gift box that’s now on sale. The packaging was designed to be like the official box of Nervegear, the VR headset used in the anime.

The anime adaptation of Sword Art Online came out in July 2012. Since then, the show had four seasons, a spin-off series, and a handful of movies. Tickets for the official SAO live show, Sword Art Online -DIVE TO STAGE-, are now available to purchase.