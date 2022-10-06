Anime fans are getting spoilt today as Mob Psycho 100 season three has premiered on Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, outside of streaming, a popular Dragon Ball Z game finally receives a modern console version two years after its release. Meanwhile, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda has a little gift for his fans who watch the new movie. Here are some of the things you may have missed from the world of anime during the past 24 hours.

Mob Psycho 100 Season three is praised by fans during its premiere

Season three of Mob Psycho 100 has premiered on Crunchyroll and received high praise from fans.

Taking to social media after the premiere, fans are already gushing about how they’re enjoying the characters, the new opening theme, and the plot that this season has to offer. They’re also strapping themselves in for a wild ride since the trailer teased that this won’t just be your everyday ‘splice of life’ show.

*grips you by the shoulders* have you watched mob psycho you should come over to my place and we can watch mob psycho if you watch enough episodes between now and october 5th you’ll be able to be caught up for the season 3 premiere of mob psycho 100 in just five days you can wat- — dj ★彡 (@gyrotations) September 29, 2022

Mob Psycho is back like it never left, with its optimistic messages, the world's greatest scammer, fun and alternative animation techniques, and also a giant fucking broccoli pic.twitter.com/AqH1lYTeQu — kViN 🌈🕒 (@Yuyucow) October 5, 2022

mob psycho100 be like "i got this whole heartwarming comedy slice of life episode ahead of me" no you dont. the Fog is coming😂😂 — SPRITE ⁉️ (@vannesprite) October 6, 2022

As always with the beautiful visuals. The song is also nice.#モブサイコ100#mobpsycho100 pic.twitter.com/Q9sUrm3Lp3 — Narucchi 🍥 HAPPY 20TH ANNIVERSARY NARUTO ANIME! (@nanadaimekun__) October 6, 2022

Episode one of Mob Psycho 100 season three is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for PS5 and Xbox X

Playstation and Xbox have announced that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for PS5 and Xbox X consoles.

Both consoles uploaded a trailer for the next-gen console game release. Not only did it revisit the cool action moments from the game, but also showcased the visual differences between the old and new consoles. If you haven’t got this game yet, now is a perfect time.

Fans will have to wait a little bit for the game’s release as the Playstation 5 and Xbox X versions of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be out on Jan. 13, 2023.

The Adidas x Yu-gi-oh shoe collaboration now has an offical launch date

Anime collectors, now is the perfect time to save the date as the offical launch date for the upcoming Adidas x Yu-gi-oh shoe collaboration has been revealed.

According to the Anime News Network, this anime footwear collaboration will be released on Oct. 7 and will be available to be purchased through retail stores and online sellers. As reported previously, the collection will feature four pieces of footwear — two Adidas ADI2000, and two Reptossage. Both will feature either the Blue Eyes White Dragon or Dark Magician version.

These shoes will be available on the Adidas website, with prices starting from $70 to $120.

One Piece author, Eiichiro Oda gifts anime filmgoers who watch One Piece Film Red

Some exciting and wholesome news for those in Japan — Eiichiro Oda will be giving out a bonus gift to those who watch One Piece Film Red.

The film was a massive success in Japan for the ninth week in a row and is the 11th highest-earning anime film in Japan of all time. So to celebrate, Oda will give out exclusive illustrations to those who watch the film on Oct. 10 and will be limited to the first 500,000 people. So if you need a reason to go to Japan, now is the time.

According to the Twitter post, each viewer will receive a set of eight postcards and the giveaway is to commemorate the upcoming overseas release of the film.

Sadly, this giveaway is only exclusive to those in Japan. But that’s okay as the film will make its way to American theaters on Nov. 4, 2022.