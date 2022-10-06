Latest Anime News: ‘Mob Psycho 100’ fans are loving season 3 as a ‘Dragon Ball Z’ game gets an exciting next-gen update and we finally know when you can get your hands on those ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ shoes
Anime fans are getting spoilt today as Mob Psycho 100 season three has premiered on Crunchyroll. Meanwhile, outside of streaming, a popular Dragon Ball Z game finally receives a modern console version two years after its release. Meanwhile, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda has a little gift for his fans who watch the new movie. Here are some of the things you may have missed from the world of anime during the past 24 hours.
Mob Psycho 100 Season three is praised by fans during its premiere
Season three of Mob Psycho 100 has premiered on Crunchyroll and received high praise from fans.
Taking to social media after the premiere, fans are already gushing about how they’re enjoying the characters, the new opening theme, and the plot that this season has to offer. They’re also strapping themselves in for a wild ride since the trailer teased that this won’t just be your everyday ‘splice of life’ show.
Episode one of Mob Psycho 100 season three is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for PS5 and Xbox X
Playstation and Xbox have announced that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be available for PS5 and Xbox X consoles.
Both consoles uploaded a trailer for the next-gen console game release. Not only did it revisit the cool action moments from the game, but also showcased the visual differences between the old and new consoles. If you haven’t got this game yet, now is a perfect time.
Fans will have to wait a little bit for the game’s release as the Playstation 5 and Xbox X versions of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be out on Jan. 13, 2023.
The Adidas x Yu-gi-oh shoe collaboration now has an offical launch date
Anime collectors, now is the perfect time to save the date as the offical launch date for the upcoming Adidas x Yu-gi-oh shoe collaboration has been revealed.
According to the Anime News Network, this anime footwear collaboration will be released on Oct. 7 and will be available to be purchased through retail stores and online sellers. As reported previously, the collection will feature four pieces of footwear — two Adidas ADI2000, and two Reptossage. Both will feature either the Blue Eyes White Dragon or Dark Magician version.
These shoes will be available on the Adidas website, with prices starting from $70 to $120.
One Piece author, Eiichiro Oda gifts anime filmgoers who watch One Piece Film Red
Some exciting and wholesome news for those in Japan — Eiichiro Oda will be giving out a bonus gift to those who watch One Piece Film Red.
The film was a massive success in Japan for the ninth week in a row and is the 11th highest-earning anime film in Japan of all time. So to celebrate, Oda will give out exclusive illustrations to those who watch the film on Oct. 10 and will be limited to the first 500,000 people. So if you need a reason to go to Japan, now is the time.
According to the Twitter post, each viewer will receive a set of eight postcards and the giveaway is to commemorate the upcoming overseas release of the film.
Sadly, this giveaway is only exclusive to those in Japan. But that’s okay as the film will make its way to American theaters on Nov. 4, 2022.