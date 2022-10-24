Latest Anime News: ‘My Hero Academia’ beats out ‘One Piece’, ‘Spy X Family’ on weekly rankings and new footage for the upcoming ‘Doraemon’ game is here

Another week of anime is about to kick off but over the weekend there was still plenty to get excited about both in the games and film departments. As the season kicks into full swing, My Hero Academia seems to be excelling in Japan while long-time anime fans are getting a new game from a classic show.

One Piece fanatics in the west can finally check out a dubbed clip from one of the biggest anime films of all time ahead of its western release. Here’s what you may have missed in anime.

New trailer lands for the upcoming Doraemon video game

One of Japan’s most popular anime series Doraemon is getting a new video game and a brand new trailer for the game is here.

If you’re a Doraemon fan then you’re in luck because Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom will be landing on PlayStation 5, Steam, and Nintendo Switch in just a few short weeks.

This game will give players a chance to help out Doraemon with setting up a farm on a distant planet. You’re going to get typical farm simulation gameplay here with a fun lively Doraemon twist. You can get your hands on Friends of the Great Kingdom on Nov. 2.

My Hero Academia clears One Piece, Spy X Family, and more on weekly anime rankings

Image via Funimation

My Hero Academia is back for its sixth season and the hype would have seemed to translate into mass viewership as according to new data it has been one of the last week’s most-watched shows.

As reported by Anime News Network, the show landed at number four on the charts with an average household rating of 4.0 beating out other hits like One Piece and Spy X Family. Given that the run of season six has just begun it remains to be seen how this viewership will continue going forward.

If you are eager to check out the new season it is available to stream via Crunchyroll right now!

Get ready for the One Piece Film: Red English dub with this new clip

One Piece Film: Red has had its English premiere and is gearing up to launch in theaters in the west very, very soon, but in the meantime, you can get a glimpse at the movie thanks to a new clip.

Shared to Crunchyroll’s dubs channel, the new clip called Straw Hats Tailgating Party shows the Straw Hat Crew cooking up a feast as they’re all dressed up to catch the performance from Uta.

While the clip doesn’t show too much the trailer was also shared to YouTube with the English dub so that you can get a better taste of the film.