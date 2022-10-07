Latest Anime News: The ‘Black Clover’ movie now has a release date that’s quickly approaching and ‘One Piece Film: Red’ tickets go on sale in the West

Today is a big day for anime movie fans. In case you’ve missed it due to overflowing news of Super Mario Bros. Movie, Netflix has dropped a brand new trailer for the upcoming Black Clover film. At the same time, tickets for the highly anticipated One Piece Film: Red have gone on sale in the west.

Here are some of the things you may have missed from the world of anime during the past 24 hours.

Netflix released an official trailer for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, and we now know when we can see it.

The trailer teased the audience of a “never been told backstory” of the Wizard King, seeing Asta and his friends confronting Konrad Leto, the former titular magic royal. The film was announced last year after the anime’s successful run back in 2017.

It has already been confirmed that Gakuto Kajiwara, Nobunaga Shimazaki, and Junichi Suwabe will be reprising their roles as Asta, Yuno, and Yami respectively. It was also announced via the Anime News Network that Toshihiko Seki will voice Konrad Leto in the Japanese dub

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be out on Netflix on March 31, 2023.

One Piece Film: Red tickets go on sale in the West

The wait is about to come to a close for One Piece fans as tickets for One Piece Film: Red are now available for purchase.

Crunchyroll broke the news that ticket sales were now live during this year’s New York Comic Con and that the English voice cast has been revealed. YouTube star AmaLee, known for her anime song covers, will be voicing Uta, a new character in the film. One Piece Film: Red was hugely successful in Japan, raking in $112 million dollars at the Japanese box office, and is the 11th most successful anime film of all time in the country.

One Piece Film: Red comes out in North American theaters on Nov. 4, 2023.

More gameplay mechanics showcased in new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Trailer

And outside of the movie news, The Pokémon Company released a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games.

This preview trailer is 14 minutes long with a lot of new details about the game. The preview explained more details about the new mechanic, “Terastallizing”. It also showcased new overworld gameplay features such as the ‘Let’s Go’ command, more story details, and most importantly, new ways to interact with Pokémon. According to the trailer, players can go on picnics with their team and even take care of them in various ways like giving them baths and taking selfies with them.

Oh, and the long-forgotten Girafarig finally has an evolution.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet comes out on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18.