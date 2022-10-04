Latest Anime News: The ‘Naruto’ 20th anniversary breathes new life into the series’ best moments and now ‘Bleach’ fans know exactly where to binge ‘Thousand-Year Blood War’

Shonen fans have plenty to celebrate as one of the most iconic anime series ever, Naruto celebrates a massive birthday. On this day fans of the series have got a refreshed glimpse at iconic moments from the show and meanwhile, on the release front, there was plenty of Bleach news ahead of Thousand Year Blood War. Here are some of the things you may have missed from the world of anime.

One of the most popular anime series of all time, Naruto has just celebrated 20 years since the day that the show first aired.

To celebrate this massive anniversary, Studio Pierrot has shared a reel of some of the show’s best and most iconic moments reanimated in stunning high quality. The almost 10-minute long clip shared on the studio’s YouTube channel includes moments from both the original series and Shippuden as well as many of the classic songs that fans will recognize — and yes, Fighting Dreamers is in there.

If you’re looking to bathe in nostalgia on this celebratory day make sure to take in all the action via the video above.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will bring back familiar voices from the original series

Screengrab via YouTube/vizmedia

According to a post shared via the Viz Media Twitter account, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be bringing back voice actors from the show’s original series. These include much of the show’s main cast.

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War premieres on October 10th. Time to reveal the iconic voices behind the powerful protectors of Soul Society. 🧵@JohnnyYongBosch returns as the incredible voice behind Ichigo Kurosaki! pic.twitter.com/cxi1ldc2vg — VIZ (@VIZMedia) September 30, 2022

Here are some of the announced voice actors who will make their return.

Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo Kurosaki

Michelle Ruff as Rukia Kuchiki

Derek Stephen Prince as Uryu Ishida

Stephanie Sheh as Orihime Inoue

Wally Wingert as Renji Abarai

Doug Erholtz as Kisuke Urahara

And many more…

For those who have been watching since the original series, this will provide some extra nostalgia to the new episodes which are set to run throughout 2023.

Here’s where you can catch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War around the globe

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War will be available on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ internationally. pic.twitter.com/bINykAUOZp — VIZ (@VIZMedia) October 3, 2022

More new for Bleach fans, we now know exactly where you can catch Thousand-Year Blood War around the world and it’s not just your usual anime streaming home of Crunchyroll.

It has been announced that Bleach fans in the United States will be able to get their fix of the new series via Hulu while those international fans get theirs on Disney Plus. Given the popularity of these services, this should provide an easy way for more fans to check out the show.

The show will premiere on Oct. 10 and continue to air throughout the next four cours with breaks in between. This means that these two streaming services will be your go-to place for Bleach as Thousand-Year Blood War continues to unfold.