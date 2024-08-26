‘Lord of the Mysteries’ anime release window, cast, plot, and more

Lord of the Mysteries is a brilliant Western fantasy web novel written by the prolific — and wonderfully named — Chinese author Cuttlefish That Loves Diving (real name Yuan Ye). Eight volumes were released on QiDian between April 2018 and May 2020. It’s one of the most-read web novels in internet history.

The poorly translated official synopsis for the story is as follows (as per Web Novel Pub):

In the waves of steam and machinery, who could achieve extraordinary? In the fogs of history and darkness, who was whispering? I woke up from the realm of mysteries and opened my eyes to the world. Firearms, cannons, battleships, airships, and difference machines. Potions, divination, curses, hanged-man, and sealed artifacts… The lights shone brightly, yet the secrets of the world were never far away. This was a legend of the “Fool.”

A more palatable description of this vastly complex and bizarre tale would be that Lord of the Mysteries follows a character called Klein Moretti, originally named Zhou Mingrui, who awakens one day to find he’s been reincarnated with his new name in an alternate Victorian era. From thereon in, as he navigates his new and unfamiliar surroundings on a supernatural journey, encountering magic, fantastic machinery, and weird artifacts, he gradually develops newfound power — literally and figuratively — and rises to become, amongst other things, the God of the Church of the Fool.

Rather excitingly, on Aug. 8, 2023, a trailer hit the internet announcing that a Lord of the Mysteries anime series was on the way. A second trailer, embedded below, hit the internet on Aug. 10, 2024. But when is the series coming, and what else do we know about it right now?

What’s happening with the Lord of the Mysteries anime?

The trailers suggest the Lord of the Mysteries anime will be released in the summer of 2025, and IMDb appears to back that up at least somewhat with a 2025 label. Therefore, you should expect it between June and August of next year.

There are currently no confirmed voice cast members listed anywhere, neither for the original version nor the English dub.

However, the trailers alone should be enough to tantalize fans of the web novel (and, indeed, anyone remotely interested in anime). The animation looks incredible, creating a world that should impeccably bring the web novel to life. Expect suspense, a few scares, typical anime fun and wackiness, and all the expected adventure that comes with dark supernatural fantasy.

Once it’s released, fans will be able to watch the series on streaming platforms like WeTV (Tencent Video) and Aurora TV.

