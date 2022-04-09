Last night, CoMix Wave Films announced the Japanese release date for legendary anime director Makoto Shinkai’s latest film, Suzume no Tojimari, along with more information about the much-anticipated release. The film, which does not yet have an official English title or release date, will release in Japanese theaters on November 11.

There’s much more news for English-speaking fans since the title was first revealed, including visuals and comments from the director. In a newly released still, above, the protagonist Suzume walks through an abandoned hot springs town. The shot offers us our first look at a scene from the film Shinkai describes as “A story about closure.”

CoMix also released a new key visual, featuring our first look at its protagonist, Suzume, standing before a door — the film’s central metaphor. The image is accompanied by the text “I’ll see you later.”

'Suzume no Tojimari' Key Art 1 of 2

What we know about the character and her central journey in the film comes from the film’s official English-language synopsis. Suzume is a 17-year-old girl from a small town who finds a mysterious weathered door after encountering a young man. When she reaches to open it, many other doors open across Japan, inviting catastrophe. So, Suzume sets out across the nation to close these “portals” and prevent disaster.

In a press release, Shinkai, the director of Your Name. and Weathering With You, said:

We must think about how to close the many doors we left open. I’ve bestowed that responsibility upon Suzume as she travels across Japan closing various doors. It is my sincere hope that this film leaves its audiences with big smiles and excitement as they walk out of the theater.

What’s more, the studio announced the first teaser trailer will be released tomorrow, Sunday, April 10. The video is set to premiere below.

As with most of his filmography, Suzume no Tojimari is being animated at CoMax Wave Films and Shinkai is working simultaneously as director and writer on the original story. Several veterans from his recent blockbusters returned to the crew as well, including character designer Masayoshi Tanaka, longtime collaborator and art director Takumi Tanjo, and animation director Kenichi Tsuchiya.

There’s still no word however on the film’s music or if the Japanese pop trio Radwimps will return for it.