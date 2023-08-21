‘Black Clover’ creator reveals why the series left Shonen Jump

Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine is perhaps the biggest publication for manga in the world. Some of the most popular series of all-time found their home within its pages, but for one, it’s time to jump ship. Black Clover has ended its run to find a new home, and its creator has explained just why that is.

Yuuki Tabata has decided to move his work from Shonen Jump to Jump GIGA, so he is still staying under the family umbrella. Jump GIGA is a sister magazine to, coming out quarterly rather than once a week. The move was announced at the end of Black Clover‘s 368th chapter, which was shared on Anime Trending, along with a message from the magazine.

“Thank you for all your continued support of Black Clover. This will be the final chapter in the Japanese Weekly Shonen Jump, and it will be moving to Jump GIGA. The continuation of the story is planned to start this winter in Jump GIGA. It will simultaneously be published in English on Manga Plus by Shueisha and Shonen Jump platforms. We will share more details in the coming months. We hope you will continue to support the series through these changes. Thank you!”

Tabata has also commented on the reason for the move, stating that his health was keeping him from keeping on top of the weekly manga schedule and that the slower release of Jump GIGA is much better for him to do the series justice, and match his current “drawing pace”.

“There is still so much that I want to draw and much that I must draw, so please look forward to it. I will do my best to conclude Black Clover in the most satisfying way possible. I know I am making you wait a little bit, but I promise I will return to GIGA in the winter in a powered-up form, so please look forward to reading Asta’s next adventure. Thank you for everything!”

Black Clover has been running as a manga in Shonen Jump since February 2015, and has done incredibly well when it comes to circulation, with over 19 million copies as of June this year. It was also turned into an anime and had decent success in that field, too, with Crunchyroll ranking it in its Top 100 best anime of the 2010s. It was also the most-watched anime series on the site in 2020.

Thing’s may be moving at a slower pace then in regards to the manga’s release, but let’s hope that it gives Tabata the time to really get the ending right.