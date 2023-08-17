‘Black Clover’ is leaving Weekly Shonen Jump, but there’s a silver lining

Yūki Tabata’s Black Clover has snowballed into a monster hit since its 2015 debut. The critically acclaimed manga and hit anime is set in a world in which everyone can use magic, with the hero Asta the only person born without any magical powers whatsoever. But, upon receiving a grimoire he gains anti-magic powers and begins his quest to become the next Wizard King.

But fans recently saw some troubling developments. Asta was removed from the Weekly Shonen Jump banner line-up and rumors swirled that Black Clover was about to go on an indefinite hiatus. Thankfully this hasn’t proved to be the case, as it seems the manga is instead transferring to the quarterly Jump Giga magazine.

Image via Twitter

It seems chapter 368 will be the final entry in Weekly Shonen Jump, with the next part of the story being told in the winter edition of Jump Giga. An interesting wrinkle is that this may mean Black Clover is finally heading toward a conclusion, as other mangas have made a similar transition to make sure they stick the landing on the finale.

It’s also very likely that the Jump Giga releases will be longer than the weekly ones, with estimates running to 50 pages for each release. Going from a weekly to a quarterly release will slow down the story’s momentum, though we’d rather Tabata didn’t overwork himself and has the time and space to ensure that Black Clover‘s ending is to the same high level of quality as the rest of the series.