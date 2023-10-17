‘Blue Lock’ chapter 237 release date and spoilers

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for chapter 237 of the Blue Lock manga.

In 2022, Blue Lock took the manga and anime community by storm, quickly establishing itself as a fan-favorite series for sports enthusiasts. As is the case for most series of the genre, intensity reigns supreme in each and every match, and chapter 237 will not be straying from that.

At the time of writing, the chapter is yet to be released in English, but spoilers have already hit online fan spaces. According to fan translations, the 237th chapter of the Blue Lock manga will be titled “Center of the World,” and it’ll be a big win for Hiori Yo stans.

Blue Lock chapter 237 spoilers

Chapter 237 will pick up directly where chapter 236 left off, continuing the match against the Ubers team. To start things off, the sportscaster announces that Hiori and Yoichi Isagi have begun their Bastard Munchen’s counterattack. Despite Ikki Niko and Don Lorenzo’s joint attempt to stop Hiori, he avoids the players and quickly passes the ball to Isagi, before the latter passes it back.

Hiori then starts getting into his own head, thinking about how Isagi is nothing without him and how he wants to quit the sport after this match is done. Soon after, though, Hiori’s feelings start to make him question his own thoughts. He realizes that he actually has been testing Isagi, wanting to see if his teammate is the real deal. For the first time, Hiori also comes to the conclusion that what he’s feeling is expectation.

After receiving another pass from Isagi, Hiori runs ahead while looking for an opening to return the ball, but sees none. Isagi is being marked by Ubers players, and he’s not even attempting to get rid of them. As Hiori questions why Isagi is not moving, he remembers what the latter told him in chapter 236 about letting reflexes take over instead of thinking. Despite some hesitation, Hiori decides to go with his gut and move toward the goal.

When and where to read Blue Lock chapter 237 in English

While seeing and reading spoilers can be great for those who go mad with curiosity, nothing beats reading the Blue Lock chapters with official translations. Chapter 237 will be released at 9am CT on Oct. 17, on Kodansha’s official website and app, K MANGA. To be among the first to read it, make sure to head over there when the time is right.