‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ chapter 8 release date and time, confirmed

The latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is only a few hours away! The highly anticipated manga release is the second half of Boruto Uzumaki’s story, following Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. As a sequel to one of the most popular manga of all time, Naruto, Boruto had big shoes to fill, but it has surpassed expectations.

The latest chapter of Two Blue Vortex is almost here, and the rest of the manga chapters are just around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know about the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 release date and time.

Due to its monthly release schedule, fans have been kept waiting longer than usual and pounce on new chapters of Two Blue Vortex as soon as they drop. Chapter 8 of Two Blue Vortex is set for release on Mar. 21, 2024 and fans can read the new chapter online on the VizMedia website or the Shonen Jump app. Here are the release times for the upcoming chapter.

Japan Standard Time – 12 a.m. Mar. 21, 2024

Eastern Standard Time – 10 a.m. Mar. 20, 2024

Pacific Standard Time – 8 a.m. Mar. 20, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time – 3 p.m. Mar. 20, 2024

What to expect in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8

As is common for chapters of Boruto, some spoilers for the chapter were released ahead of it to give fans an idea of what is to come. Chapter 8 follows the events of chapter 7 where Boruto and Mitsuki fought, with Boruto confirming to Mitsuki that Kawaki is not their ‘Sun.’ Mitsuki still believed that Boruto was Kawaki due to Eida’s Omnipotence, but he is finally starting to question it. The chapter will also include some tension as Konohagakure comes under attack and the gang has to face off against two of the powerful Shinjuu, Jura and Hidari.