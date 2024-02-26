‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ manga release date schedule

Seven chapters are already available to catch up on.

The sequel to Masashi Kishimoto’s highly acclaimed manga series Naruto has come a long way. After seven years, the first part of Boruto concluded, and the second part, titled Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, began releasing.

Two Blue Vortex takes place after a four-year time skip, and Boruto is now 16 years old. Boruto: Naruto Next Generation ended with Eida using her Omnipotence to essentially brainwash everyone into thinking that Kawaki was Boruto, and vice versa. With this done, Kawaki declared that Boruto had killed Naruto, causing Sasuke and Boruto to go on the run together. Naruto, however, is still alive, but trapped in the dimension of Daikokuten with Hinata. Seven chapters of the manga have successfully won us over, but there’s still so much more to come.

Chapter 8’s release date

The next chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex to be released will be chapter 8. The official release date for chapter 8 is March 20, 2024, and it will be released on Manga Plus and Viz Media. Here is the exact time release schedule for the chapter across different time zones:

Japan Standard Time – 00:00

Pacific Time – 7:00 a.m.

Central Time – 9:00 a.m.

Eastern Time – 10:00 a.m.

Greenwich Mean Time (U.K.) – 3:00 p.m.

Central European Time – 4:00 p.m.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ release schedule

Unlike most manga that release new chapters weekly, Boruto releases on a monthly schedule. While this might be infuriating for some fans, it gives most enough time to come up with theories and formulate discourse about the released chapters. Here are the Boruto chapters that have already been released:

Chapter 1 “Boruto” – Aug. 20, 2023

Chapter 2 “Tree” – Sept. 20, 2023

Chapter 3 “Uzuhiko” – Oct. 19, 2023

Chapter 4 “The Awakening” – November 20, 2023

Chapter 5 “Target” – Dec. 20, 2023

Chapter 6 “Three Years” – Jan. 18, 2023

Chapter 7 “The Whereabouts of the Sun” – Feb. 20, 2024

Chapter 8 TBA – March 20, 2024

New chapters for Boruto are typically released around the 20th of every month, although sometimes they might come a bit earlier. Therefore, here’s a tentative release schedule for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex for the rest of 2024.