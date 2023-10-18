When does the ‘Boruto’ anime return?

Crafting the sequel to one of the most influential anime series of all time is no easy task, yet the people behind Boruto do it, and they do it well. Much has been said about the Naruto spin-off, and while not all of it has been good, the reality is that whenever something big happens in it, the news spreads far and wide in the anime community.

Since its premiere in 2017, Boruto‘s screen adaptation has made a name for itself, gathering the attention of long-time fans of the franchise, and pulling in some new ones along the way. Despite its constant deviation from the source material and insanely high number of filler episodes, the anime is worth a watch, especially for those who can appreciate the good fillers it throws our way (yes, those exist, and it’s time we stop pretending all filler content is bad).

Sadly, just when the anime was gearing up to adapt the Omnipotence arc, its animation studio decided to hit pause on the momentum. Naturally, the hiatus was not easily embraced by fans, who are getting increasingly antsy as they wait for Boruto‘s return to the screen. Good things usually come to those who wait, but how long must the wait be, exactly?

Screengrab via Crunchyroll

Unfortunately, the Boruto anime doesn’t have a return date yet. For now, all that we know is that Part 2 of the adaptation is currently in production, as announced on Boruto‘s official website in March 2023. This confirmation came at the same time that the hiatus was made known, and there has been no word on the subject since.

While this is understandably disappointing for fans, ultimately it’ll probably be a good thing. Having the anime run between 2017 and 2023 with barely any breaks meant that Studio Pierrot had to kill time constantly while waiting for manga content to adapt. This resulted in the creation of many original story arcs, which isn’t something necessarily bad but it can definitely mess up the series’ pacing. Thus, although the reason for the hiatus was never specified, there’s a high likelihood that it had something to do with the series needing time to breathe and allowing the manga to release enough new content to adapt.

While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has already begun being published, the fact that it’s released monthly indicates that there may be a long way to go before the anime comes back. Whenever it does, though, we’ll be here to receive it with open arms.