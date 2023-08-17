‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ release date and exact release times

The wait is finally over, and Boruto is back, better than ever — or at least, it will be. The sequel series to Naruto received its manga in 2016, followed by its anime adaptation, and it consistently remained updated until four months ago when it entered an indefinite and agonizing hiatus. Thankfully, it only lasted a couple of months, and we will soon be reunited with Sarada, Boruto, and the entire gang once again. But the good news doesn’t end there.

The new adventures revolving around Naruto’s son will come in a fresh and shiny format. A new manga will be released, titled Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, and it will be written by none other than Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto, following the events from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The authors of Naruto and Boruto will combine their efforts to create an enthralling new story that will draw Naruto fans back into the sequel — and it seems to be working.

The spoilers for the upcoming chapter alone were enough to lure fans back to the sequel series, and the new designs are looking promising. If you’re as curious to see this new re-design, here’s when the chapter will finally reach our screens.

When is the new Boruto chapter coming out?

Image via TV Tokyo

Get your chakra flows ready because Boruto is making its return very soon. In fact, fans were already treated to the spoilers that typically emerge a week or a few days before the chapter’s release. This means that once the spoilers were revealed, the countdown began. While many fans choose to remain in the dark regarding spoilers, it’s been nearly impossible to escape the iconic design of Boruto that has been circulating on social media.

With that in mind, the new chapter will finally be available on VIZ Media starting August 20. Here’s the exact timing for Boruto fans across the globe who don’t want to risk encountering spoilers on social media, not even for a minute:

4 pm British Time

5 pm Central European Time

8 am PDT

8:30 pm IST

10 am CDT

11 am Eastern Time

11 pm Philippine Time

12:30 am Australian Time

Moreover, the chapter will be available for free reading on both the VIZ Media app and the Shounen Jump app. While no official schedule has been unveiled, the new chapters will likely be released on a weekly basis every Sunday, coinciding with the V-Jump Magazine. As of now, no breaks are planned for the foreseeable future. So, prepare yourself for the new and improved Boruto on August 20.