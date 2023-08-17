How old is Boruto after the timeskip?

After an agonizing wait of four long months, Boruto has finally made its return, presenting itself in an entirely new format. The latest manga installment following Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been titled Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, and it features the collaborative efforts of both Masashi Kishimoto, the original author of Naruto, and Mikio Ikemoto, the artist behind Boruto.

In fact, if you may recall, quite a few fans actually dropped Boruto altogether. Despite being a sequel depicting the life of Naruto’s son and his friends – going as long as to involve quite a few Naruto characters – the story itself lost quite the following after some time, being deemed as far less interesting than its original counterpart. Unsurprisingly, with Kishimoto’s involvement, that is not the case no more. This new manga sequel is reeling fans back into Boruto’s story, and after four months, the spoilers with the new chapter are officially out, showing quite the upgrade in character design, including a much more mature Boruto. But how old is he now, really?

How old is Boruto in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

The new character designs offered by the cover art and a few spoilers already show how different the characters have really become. Allegedly, this promotional material shows the already confirmed time skip and its effect on the characters. While we don’t know for sure how long it’s been since the events from chapter 80, it would be safe to assume it has been around four years since we’ll last be seeing Boruto.

Considering that Boruto was 12 years old during the events of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, this implies that in the upcoming chapter, we will likely encounter a 16-year-old Boruto. He will be seen alongside a notably different and older Sarada. Apart from their visibly matured appearances (even though they are still teenagers), their clothing styles have also undergone significant changes. Boruto, in particular, exudes a more robust presence than before, and he is seen with a Konoha cloak. This new outfit suspiciously resembles Sasuke’s attire, from the cloak down to his trousers.

On the other hand, Sarada has received a complete character overhaul. Beyond her more mature appearance, she now sports a distinctly trendy look. Her hair has been shortened and restyled into a more modern design, while her glasses have been adjusted to be a less noticeable feature on her face. She complements her appearance with a choker and a tube-top jacket. Overall, she appears to be embracing modern trends, and personally, I’m here for it.

For any other new designs, however, you’re gonna need to wait until Aug. 20, when Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is finally available to read on Viz Media.