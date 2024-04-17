‘Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’ chapter 9 release date, confirmed

With another new chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex on the horizon, it’s important to know when and where to read it. The acclaimed second part of the Naruto sequel began releasing in August 2023, a few months after the conclusion of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has managed to kick the intensity of the franchise up even further with action-packed manga chapters, and compelling, dynamic relationships between all the characters. With so much yet to be revealed, and the action only getting more intense, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and plot of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9.

[On Shelves Soon!] Take a sneak peek at a page from chapter 9 of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, coming out in V Jump’s super-sized June edition on 4/19 (JST)!

▼Spoiler Alert!https://t.co/aSUggGzIET#BORUTO pic.twitter.com/zylJJxRdQ2 — NARUTO OFFICIAL (@NARUTO_info_en) April 12, 2024

Boruto follows a monthly release schedule, which gives fans time to theorize, analyze, and anticipate new chapters. This also gives enough time for spoilers and raw scans to leak, which only builds anticipation. The release date for chapter 9 has been confirmed- fans can expect the latest episode of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex on April 18, 2024.

The new chapter can be found on VizMedia or the Shonen Jump app. Here are the release times for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 globally.

Japanese Standard Time – April 19, 2024, 12 a.m.

Pacific Standard Time – April 18, 2024, 8 a.m.

Eastern Standard Time – April 18, 2024, 10 a.m.

Greenwich Mean Time – April 18, 2024, 3 p.m.

What to expect in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9

Chapter 8 gave fans the arrival of two of the Shinjuu: Jura, and Hidari, as well as the explosive battle between Boruto and Mitsuki. With Konoha still under attack, chapter 9 puts the spotlight on a character that hasn’t gotten to shine too much yet- Naruto’s young daughter, Himawari.

The chapter will begin to explore the much-anticipated plot around her being the holder of the Nine-Tailed fox, Kurama’s chakra, which puts her in a lot of danger. In another battle-packed entry, chapter 9 sees Boruto and Kawaki facing off as well as Team 10 dealing with the Shinjuu.

