‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ chapter 116 release date, confirmed

It’s safe to assume that the tragic twist in the climax of the ‘‘Flecks of Dark Foam” episode of the Bungo Stray Dogs manga has left us quite staggered. Furthermore, with each passing week, the after effects of chapter 115 are still felt.

With a deep curiosity as to what happens next, all eyes are on Yen Press for the release of chapter 116 of Bungo Stray Dogs. The Japanese manga series written by Kafka Asagiri, and expertly illustrated by Sango Harukawa, has been quite stingy with newer releases. Since November, fans have had to make peace with receiving only one chapter a month, leaving us starving after each drop. Chapter 115 of Bungo Stray Dogs was released as far back as June 4, but thankfully, the wait for chapter 116 is slowly coming to an end.

Chapter 116 of Bungo Stray Dogs will be released on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. At this time, it’s unknown how many chapters Bungo Stray Dogs will have in total, but if the fans have learned anything overtime, it’s patience. In the meantime, all chapters are available to read online. With over 23 volumes published, Bungo Stray Dogs has 115 available chapters right now, with 116 and 117 coming soon. Viz Media has it all in store online for fans, and paperback editions are available for purchase on Amazon, Crunchyroll, or at Barnes & Noble.

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs chapter 115: A death that left us speechless

It was unexpected for fans to see one of the major characters die off in the most horrifying way. Fyodor has now taken control of Bram’s body with his ability, Crime and Punishment. As chapter 115 unfolded, Teruko Okura, the vice-captain of the hunting dogs attempted to avenge Fukuchi, who she thought was murdered by Fyodor.

On the brink of conquering him, she was confronted by Fukuchi himself. Fukuchi, who is now being impaled by the Holy Sword by Fyodor, is no longer who she thought she knew, and has now become a Divine Being. Therefore, Teruko’s initial elation at seeing Fukuchi alive quickly turned to horror, as he brutally stabbed her in the head, causing her head, and the rest of her body, to liquify.

In this gruesomely horrifying scene, Fukuchi shocked us all, and took things a step further by drinking the liquid remains of her blood. Furthermore, the chapter carried readers along in a flashback of Teruko’s tragic past as a 12 year old child soldier. The tears began to flow when we saw that she was saved by none other than Fukuchi on a battlefield.

This plot twist was certainly unexpected to readers. So what now happens next after the gruesome murder of Teruko Okura? We’ll all have to remain patient for the release of chapter 116 of Bungo Stray Dogs.

