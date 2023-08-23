‘Chainsaw Man’ Chapter 141 release date and exact release time, spoilers, and more

Chainsaw Man‘s first anime season turned an already well-loved manga into a global phenomenon, and no one has looked back ever since. Full of action, gore, and comedy, this shonen series has gathered a loyal following, who anxiously wait for a new chapter as soon as they finish reading the previous one. Who can blame them, though? Chainsaw Man is popular for a reason.

At present, the series’ author and illustrator, Tatsuki Fujimoto, has put out 140 manga chapters, and as one can naturally presume, there’s a lot more where that came from. Those who are already caught up with Chainsaw Man‘s Academy Saga have only one thing in mind, though, and that is chapter 141. Fans simply cannot wait to dive into it, and with the right information, they can be among the first to set their sights on the new pages.

When is Chapter 141 of Chainsaw Man coming out?

Image via Viz Media

Chapter 141 of Chainsaw Man‘s manga will be out on Aug. 29 at 10am CT. In the U.S., chapters are published on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump digital vault, and this one will be no different. It will also be made available to read for free on Viz Media’s partner website, MANGA Plus by Shueisha, for a limited time, of course. Once the allotted time expires, fans will have to download the website’s app to access its blocked content.

What will Chapter 141 of Chainsaw Man be about?

Image via MAPPA

Unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on how you look at it — this manga is released digitally at the same time everywhere, so there are no opportunities for early leaks to make their way into online spaces. This means that fans never really know what they’re in for ahead of time, which is a great way of avoiding spoilers but can be frustrating for some.

On the bright side, speculation and theories can be quite fun, and in Chainsaw Man‘s fandom, they’re running rampant. In recent chapters, the Weapon Hybrids, such as Sword Man, have been making their much-awaited returns to the series, so there’s a high likelihood that we’ll see some more familiar faces pretty soon. Will it happen in chapter 141? No one can say for sure, but it’s always a possibility.

Maybe Reze will finally make a comeback. I know many readers who have been waiting on the edge of their seats for it and would be delighted to see it happen. But with no spoilers available, we’ll just have to wait until Aug. 29 to find out.