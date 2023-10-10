‘Chainsaw Man’ chapter 145 release date, time, and where to read

After taking a small break, Tatsuki Fujimoto is ready to rock the world of Chainsaw Man with a new manga chapter. Those who have been following the story closely have been rewarded with the return of many fan-favorite characters to the series, and if everything goes well chapter 145 may have something similar in store.

From the moment that she was introduced to the manga, Reze has left no one indifferent, which naturally means that we’ve been desperately hoping to see her again. It’s been a long while since her last appearance, in the Control Devil arc, and with the Weapon Hybrids stepping back into the story one by one, Reze’s return seems inevitable.

Asa Mitaka has also been missing in action for way too long for my taste, so having her back would be a delight. Will any of this happen in chapter 145? There’s no way to know until its release, but like many other fans, I’m practicing positive thinking and keeping expectations high.

When and how to read the Chainsaw Man manga chapter 145

Image via Viz Media

Chapter 145 of Chainsaw Man releases at 10am CT, on Tuesday, Oct. 10. This has been the release schedule for past chapters of the manga and will continue to be the case for the foreseeable future. The chapter will be available to read at this exact time, free of charge, on Viz Media’s partner website, MANGA Plus by Shueisha, as well as on its app. There, you can find the Chainsaw Man manga officially translated into several languages, including English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Thai.

If you’re as excited for chapter 145 as I am and want to be among the first to read it, now there’s no excuse not to. Even if fan our predictions turn out to be wrong, Fujimoto will likely manage to entertain us once again.