Did the ‘One Piece’ manga end leak?

Accompanying readers and viewers alike for over 20 years, One Piece has been an undeniable constant friend of its immensely large audience since 1997. As the literary series heads to its last saga preceding the end – which will undoubtedly last for a few years at least- speculation continues to prove a turmoil among fans of the manga, who just can’t stop squeezing their brains while attempting to figure out the last decisions by Eiichiro Oda. Most fans, however, have come to terms that they may just never figure out the ending, without a little help.

One Piece is known for being whacky, brilliant, and entirely fantastically bizarre. From a sword-eating fruit and becoming an elephant to having a skeleton as a swordsman, the most popular manga of all time has certainly made some downright unorthodox calls in its plot and characters- and oddly enough, everyone is here for it. With such a bizarre train of thought, it may appear nearly impossible to figure out what will happen in the future, even after over 20 years with the same characters. Much to everyone’s surprise, on the deep dark waters of Reddit, one user by the name of “gohdroger”-who some believe is a close source to Oda- may just have found the gold mine with a speculative possible ending that sparked concern when the post was removed for being flagged as a spoiler. What was this One Piece ending leak all about?

What does the leak say?

Image via Crunchyroll

With plenty of parts to unravel, the alleged glimpse into the future of One Piece is an extended depiction of what should happen in the series finale with a long- long– analysis by the Reddit user. With a story full of twists and turns, the user alleges that Luffy goes back to the past- exactly 900 ago- where he meets Joyboy, creating the grounds for a larger mystery in the plot when Luffy apologizes for an unknown reason. The time traveling occurs using three fruits- the Gum-Gum Fruit, Franky’s fruit (which he would inherit from Kuma after he passes away trying to protect Bonney), and Bonney’s aging fruit.

During Luffy’s trip to the past, he meets two brothers: Crown Prince Im, and his younger brother, Prince Dyras- known as the future Joyboy. Im, known as the wiser sibling, is secretly working with 20 outside nations, trying to set a coup to steal the crown from the alleged heir- Dyras. Joyboy’s appearance also leads to the revelation of the origin of the four original devil fruits- the Sun God, Air God, Earth God, and Rain God. As we know, Luffy owns the Sun God Fruit, but according to the headcanon, Dragon holds the Rain God fruit, and the Earth God is owned by an ally of Im Sama.

Considering One Piece‘s length, the number of mysteries naturally grows larger by the chapter. In the alleged leak, gohdroger confirms that a number of secrets are also solved, including the ancient weapons, Fleet Admiral Akainu’s tragic backstory, Enel’s return to earth, and of course, the inevitable father-and-son first meeting with Luffy and Dragon. According to spoilers, a war between the Blackbeard pirates and Red hair Pirates also breaks out, with a large death toll that will change the course of the manga- including Blackbeard’s own eternal slumber as a casualty.

Is the One Piece manga end leak true?

Image via Crunchyroll

The “leak” by the Reddit user likely has no truth behind it, however, there were a few reasons why this spoiler leak got blown out of proportion. For starters, Gohdroger’s original post got flagged as “spoilers,” and was promptly deleted from the One Piece subreddit altogether. While all of this may have just been speculation, many users seemed to believe it was too detailed to be untrue, especially when the same user has been behind some speculation and headcanons that proved to be accurate. Due to his past speculation, the belief that Gohdroger could actually personally know Oda has also grown among a small group of people who have been closely looking for the users’ headcanons.

Secondly, the detailed synopsis actually brings into consideration some of the most specific details that only Oda himself could remember. Still, godhroger has both been right and wrong about his predictions, to the point where he even started his post with “please assume my posts are headcanon and not spoilers. Read and enjoy (or bash) if you wanna.” While many may believe that he simply added that as a way to evade any speculation about his identity, there is no reason to believe any of these “spoilers” have any legitimacy to them.

At the end of the day, there may be a number of people who are wholly aware of what the most anticipated ending in the manga is, but the chances of it ever leaking are very low. Ultimately, no one can ever predict whatever goes on in Oda’s odd and genius mind, but whatever it is, fans just ought to trust the process.